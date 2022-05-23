RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

5 things you need to know about Monkeypox

Temi Iwalaiye

Here are some important Monkeypox facts.

Monkey pox is a rare disease caused by monkeypox virus [WHO]
Recently, over 80 people in about 12 European countries have been infected with Monkeypox.

The first reported case in the UK was on 7th May 2022 from a patient who recently visited Nigeria. Since then, the UK has confirmed over 20 cases.

Monkeypox can spread from close contact with infected people. It enters through the eyes, nose, mouth and broken skin.

It can also be transmitted through sex and contact with infected animals such as monkeys, rats and squirrels, or contaminated objects.

Monkeypox is caused by the monkeypox virus. It was first discovered in 1958 among laboratory monkeys.

The first human case of monkeypox was in 1970 and it happened in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

Since then, monkeypox has been reported in many central and western African countries like Nigeria, Gabon, Cameroon, Liberia, and many others.

Symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headaches, swellings, back pain, and aching muscles.

The rash is usually around the face, palms and feet and are quite painful and itchy. They also cause scars and wounds on the body.

Monkeypox isn’t deadly, after the right treatment, it clears up within 14 to 21 days. Although, in Africa, its fatality rate is 1 to 10.

According to the UK Health Security Agency, a notable proportion of the virus has been found among gay and bisexual men.

Temi Iwalaiye

