5 things you need to know about Monkeypox

The first reported case in the UK was on 7th May 2022 from a patient who recently visited Nigeria. Since then, the UK has confirmed over 20 cases.

1. Monkeypox is spread by contact

Monkeypox can spread from close contact with infected people. It enters through the eyes, nose, mouth and broken skin.

It can also be transmitted through sex and contact with infected animals such as monkeys, rats and squirrels, or contaminated objects.

2. Monkeypox was first discovered among monkeys in Congo

Monkeypox is caused by the monkeypox virus. It was first discovered in 1958 among laboratory monkeys.

The first human case of monkeypox was in 1970 and it happened in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

Since then, monkeypox has been reported in many central and western African countries like Nigeria, Gabon, Cameroon, Liberia, and many others.

3. Monkeypox causes painful rashes

Symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headaches, swellings, back pain, and aching muscles.

The rash is usually around the face, palms and feet and are quite painful and itchy. They also cause scars and wounds on the body.

4. Monkeypox isn’t deadly

Monkeypox isn’t deadly, after the right treatment, it clears up within 14 to 21 days. Although, in Africa, its fatality rate is 1 to 10.

5. Gay and bisexual men are at risk