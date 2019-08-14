The tattoo is one of the arts that is most likable among people. It does not have any rule as people can get tattooed anywhere on their body.

Besides the fact that tattoo cause pain, all prefer this skin decoration.

Sometimes people hastily decide to have a tattoo on their skin, but later, it may be unpleasant. However, a lot of medical options (laser, cryosurgery, dermabrasion, or intensely pulse light therapy) and home remedies are available for tattoo removal but very expensive.

The good news is that there are some home remedies available which are equally effective. Pulse.com.gh brings you some 5 natural tattoo removal remedies you can do at home.

1. Aloe Vera

It uses for many skin treatments and in cosmetics products. It is pretty much workable on tattoos along with Paederia Tomentosa and vitamin E. It is suitable for fresh tattoos that not have for an extended period. Also, it is accessible for caring and skin beautifying. It makes the ink stay typical into the skin.

2. Salt

Salt is an abrasive material. Sodium and chlorine substance present in salt helps to get rid of tattoos permanently. It penetrates the skin deeply and breaks out the structure of ink.

Add little water in salt and soak a sponge in it. Now, rub this sponge on the tattoo for 30 minutes to one hour. Clean the skin with warm water. Using salt is a cheap but effective method to moderate the tattoos at home.

3. Honey

Honey is an effective natural way to remove a tattoo at home, especially for light-colored and tiny tattoos. Mix 2 tbsp. each of aloe vera juice, yogurt, salt, aloe vera juice and honey altogether till you obtain a thick paste. Now, rub gently over the tattooing skin and wash off the cream with warm water after half an hour.

4. Sand powder and grinding stones

Go for the household medicare involves sand powder and grinding stones to get rid of tattoos permanently in the more efficient way. It detaches the skin cell linked with ink of tattoos.

Blend them thoroughly and add aloe vera gel to make a thick paste. Then rub this mixture gently on your tattoos and fade them away. A regular operation can disappear the tattoo permanently.

5. Lemon

Use of lemon is known as the best method to remove or lighten the tattoos. It is a natural bleaching agent due to natural acids present in it. Its natural detergents wipe off the ink.

It is safe for skin and also encourages skin cells recreation and sustains healthy and smooth surface. Use lemon juice with salt. It fades the color of the ink and removes the upper or tinting layers of skin.