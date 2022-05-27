5 millennials talk about what they miss about being kids

Then, adults seemed well-composed and mature but we grew up and realised we were so unprepared for what adulthood had in store for us.

We asked adults how adulthood is going for them, and all the childhood things they miss most. Here’s what they said:

Fikayo

“I miss the free time in childhood, I had so much time to do anything I wanted and daydream.

"Adulthood is full of billings. I love to take care of my family, but it isn’t easy. Whenever they ask me for money, I feel obliged to give it to them.”

Seyi

“All I thought about was watching Ben 10. If I didn't watch Ben 10, I'd be sad. Now life is way more complicated. Women! The relationship with them is quite stressful. I miss it when I didn't have to worry about that.”

David

“I miss having people take care of me when I am sick. The annoying thing about being a single adult male is that you have to take care of yourself when you are sick.

"As a child, everyone will make a fuss about me and make sure I am okay. I remember laying in my mother’s chest - I can't do that now.”

“I also hate the fact that you have to celebrate your wins yourself. Then, if you did something great, like taking the first position in class, you get gifts. Now, I got a promotion, and no one bought me a gift to celebrate it. “

Teddy

“It's funny how I wanted to be a grown-up, but now I am, I hate it. I think it is wild that I have to work all the days of my life till I die.”

“I hate that I barely have time for my friends because I am constantly working. I miss having food prepared for me without constantly thinking about what to eat. Just eating, not stressing about how the food will come.”

Esther