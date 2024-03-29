While teeth are not supposed to be pure white, they ought not to be brown with different stains and cavities.
5 drinks that stain teeth and how to keep your teeth white
Do you know that some drinks stain your teeth?
Certain drinks might be responsible for staining your teeth. They include:
Drinks that stain teeth
1. Coffee
Coffee is a major cause of tooth staining due to its dark colour and tannins that stick to teeth. Drinking coffee with sugar introduces acids and bacteria into the mouth, damaging enamel and gums and causing tooth discolouration.
2. Teas
Teas contain tannins that stick to teeth, causing stains to stick. These stains affect the enamel.
3. Soda
Soda, despite its sugar content, can contribute to oral bacteria growth. It contains acid, even in sugarless versions, causing tooth staining.
4. Alcoholic drinks
Regular consumption of beer and other alcohols, including darker drinks like stouts and porters, can cause tooth discolouration, making teeth appear yellow or brown.
Red wine contains tannins, natural dyes, and acids, which can damage tooth enamel, making it susceptible to staining.
5. Fruit juices
Fruit juices like cranberries and pomegranates contain sugars that can harbour bacteria in the mouth and may cause discolouration of teeth.
How to whiten your teeth
1. Electric toothbrush
Switch to an electric toothbrush with a whitening setting to gently remove surface stains and clean the mouth.
2. Teeth-whitening strips
These are safe and effective at-home treatments that can remove set-in stains that have been there for many years.
3. Teeth-whitening pens
These are portable and effective when used with an LED accelerator light, which speeds up the whitening formula's capacity to remove stains.
4. Whitening and gum care toothpaste
This successfully removes surface stains while also protecting the gum line by reducing plaque bacteria, thereby reducing the risk of gum disease.
