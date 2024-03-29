ADVERTISEMENT
5 drinks that stain teeth and how to keep your teeth white

Temi Iwalaiye

Do you know that some drinks stain your teeth?

Drinks that stain your teeth
Drinks that stain your teeth [X]

While teeth are not supposed to be pure white, they ought not to be brown with different stains and cavities.

Certain drinks might be responsible for staining your teeth. They include:

A cup of coffee
A cup of coffee [gettyimages] Pulse Nigeria

Coffee is a major cause of tooth staining due to its dark colour and tannins that stick to teeth. Drinking coffee with sugar introduces acids and bacteria into the mouth, damaging enamel and gums and causing tooth discolouration.

Teas contain tannins that stick to teeth, causing stains to stick. These stains affect the enamel.

Soda makes teeth white
Soda makes teeth white [Adobestock] Pulse Nigeria

Soda, despite its sugar content, can contribute to oral bacteria growth. It contains acid, even in sugarless versions, causing tooth staining.

Regular consumption of beer and other alcohols, including darker drinks like stouts and porters, can cause tooth discolouration, making teeth appear yellow or brown.

Red wine contains tannins, natural dyes, and acids, which can damage tooth enamel, making it susceptible to staining.

Fruit juices like cranberries and pomegranates contain sugars that can harbour bacteria in the mouth and may cause discolouration of teeth.

Switch to an electric toothbrush with a whitening setting to gently remove surface stains and clean the mouth.

Teeth Whitening strips
Teeth Whitening strips [Orisdental] Pulse Nigeria

These are safe and effective at-home treatments that can remove set-in stains that have been there for many years.

Teeth whitening pens
Teeth whitening pens [Crest] Pulse Nigeria
These are portable and effective when used with an LED accelerator light, which speeds up the whitening formula's capacity to remove stains.

This successfully removes surface stains while also protecting the gum line by reducing plaque bacteria, thereby reducing the risk of gum disease.

Temi Iwalaiye

