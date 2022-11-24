RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

5 common mistakes people make when trying to lose belly fat

Temi Iwalaiye

The belly fat won’t go away if you do these;

Here's why you aren't losing belly fat
Here's why you aren't losing belly fat

Have you tried to lose some belly fat and found it virtually impossible to do so? These are some common mistakes you might be making.

Instead of helping you lose weight, eating too little makes your sugar cravings worse and causes you to binge eat even more.

If you work from home or go to the office daily, there is a chance you spend your time sitting down. Morning/evening jogs plus taking a break to move around helps you burn calories. You don't have to go to the gym to burn calories.

You may lower your hunger hormone and increase multiple satiety hormones by swapping out carbohydrates and fat for protein.

Sit-ups do not help you lose belly fat, or strengthen your core, your neck muscles, as well as your abdominal muscles.

To lose belly fat, you need to do 45 to 60 minutes of cardio (such as jogging, playing basketball or soccer, jumping rope, power walking, etc.). Additionally, you must consume fewer processed foods, fast foods, and alcoholic beverages.

You can't practice spot reduction if you are serious about losing belly fat. Fat loss is the general reduction of body fat including your belly.

You need to burn 500 fewer calories each day than you consume to lose one pound every week.

A daily calorie deficit of 1,000 is required to lose two pounds. Increasing daily exercise or eating fewer calories can help you cut calories, but doing both at once is best.

Moreover, your body does not treat all food calories the same way. How your body burns calories has an impact on how it processes energy.

If you eat these foods you will stay satisfied for a longer period while keeping a calorie deficit: grainy foods, vegetables, Fruits, Fish, Nuts and Low-fat dairy items.

Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse.

