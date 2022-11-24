5 common mistakes people make when trying to lose belly fat

1. Eating too little

Instead of helping you lose weight, eating too little makes your sugar cravings worse and causes you to binge eat even more.

2. You are not burning enough calories by being active.

If you work from home or go to the office daily, there is a chance you spend your time sitting down. Morning/evening jogs plus taking a break to move around helps you burn calories. You don't have to go to the gym to burn calories.

3. You don't eat enough protein

You may lower your hunger hormone and increase multiple satiety hormones by swapping out carbohydrates and fat for protein.

4. You are doing sit-ups and crunches to lose belly fat

Sit-ups do not help you lose belly fat, or strengthen your core, your neck muscles, as well as your abdominal muscles.

To lose belly fat, you need to do 45 to 60 minutes of cardio (such as jogging, playing basketball or soccer, jumping rope, power walking, etc.). Additionally, you must consume fewer processed foods, fast foods, and alcoholic beverages.

You can't practice spot reduction if you are serious about losing belly fat. Fat loss is the general reduction of body fat including your belly.

5. You are not tracking your calories

You need to burn 500 fewer calories each day than you consume to lose one pound every week.

A daily calorie deficit of 1,000 is required to lose two pounds. Increasing daily exercise or eating fewer calories can help you cut calories, but doing both at once is best.

Moreover, your body does not treat all food calories the same way. How your body burns calories has an impact on how it processes energy.