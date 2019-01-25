What is the secret to glowing skin? Well, for many it differs but there are a few products that are guaranteed to help you get your glow on. Check out these must-have Nigerian beauty products.

Skin is the largest organ in our body andd it has many important functions in protecting the body against infection and excessive water loss. Its other functions are insulation, temperature regulation, sensation and the production of vitamin D (an important vitamin for healthy bones and teeth).

Pollutants, dirt, chemicals in water, makeup, and a non-healthy diet and hormonal disorders all contribute to accumulation of toxic substances inside our bodies and in our skin. It shows up on our faces with signs of blemishes, redness, inflammation and dry scaly unhealthy skin. But fear not, there are plenty of ways you can be kinder to your skin.

A regular daily skin care routine can reverse and limit these changes and brighten skin and reduce the signs of skin damage induced by toxins.

1. Youtopia Beauty Vitamin C Serum

This beauty product is on the shelves on anybody who knows their stuff and wants to be kinder to their skin. Vitamin C serum's are all the rage now and here's why.

Vitamin C is a potent anti-oxidant that neutralizes free radicals, which are generated by our bodies when exposed to certain conditions, including pollution and UV rays. Serums with vitamin C also stimulate collagen production, which slows as we age.

Vitamin C has also been found to help even out skin tone and reduce the appearance of under-eye circles. This is great for those who are tired of trying to conceal the dark circles under their eyes and want to enjoy a more youthful, bright, and vibrant appearance.

In addition to its anti-ageing benefits, topical vitamin C is also great for protecting your skin from damage—especially from the sun's UVA and UVB rays. That's because vitamin C is an antioxidant, so it naturally helps to strengthen your skin and repel things that could damage it. Of course, topical vitamin C should not be considered an alternative to wearing sunscreen, but when combined with using SPF regularly, it can really work wonders for your skin.

For an extra skin boost, try their Vitamin C cleanser and watch your skin transform in just a few weeks. With the addition of soothing rosehip oil which revitalises and cleanses, your skin will be in the best shape it's ever been.

2. Fig Tumeric Black Soap

Turmeric has many skin benefits, and is great for acne and aging skin. It can also help whiten your skin and make it appear brighter.

We all know the benefits of black soap for black skin. Due to the abundance of antioxidants and vitamins A and E in African black soap, there are many skin nourishing benefits. It helps to heal skin problems such as acne, eczema, and psoriasis, fades skin discolorations, relieves dry and irritated skin, and evens skin texture and tone.

Now, imagine the amazing combination of both black soap and tumeric. It's guaranteed to leave your skin glowing, healthy and moisturised all year round. Incorporating this product into your daily skin routine is definitely a must.

3. Orma Skincare Glow Clay Mask

The use of clay topically for soothing and healing the skin, and even for internal medicinal uses traces back throughout ancient history. This product is backed up by thousands of years of beauty history so it's guaranteed to work its magic on your worn-out skin.

Throughout the day, dirt, oil, pollution, and other impurities can build up on the surface of your skin, leaving your skin feeling rough, not to mention making your pores appear larger. Whether you want to realize it or not, dead skin cells also accumulate on the skin’s surface and, if they aren’t properly sloughed away, can lead to breakouts down the line.

That’s why it’s important to exfoliate regularly and deep clean your skin to remove any buildup that may be lingering on your skin (hey, it’s kind of gross, but it happens to all of us!). A clay mask can help draw out the buildup of these impurities for skin that feels clean and pure.

If your complexion is looking duller than you would like, it’s time to look on the bright side and give Orma Skincare's glow clay masks a go. Overall skin dullness is often a result of lack of proper exfoliation and skin maintenance, but using a clay mask just like this for just 10 minutes a few times a week can help keep your complexion looking fresh and bright.

Incorporate this product into your weekly skin routine and see the difference as your skin look more radiant and feels cleaner than ever.