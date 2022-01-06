Paraphilia is the term for people who are aroused by farts and flatulence.
5 reasons some people are aroused by farts
Why are people aroused by farts?
When it comes to fetishes, there is an abundance of them in this modern day.
As people are getting more open-minded about sex, they are discovering or admitting weird things that turn them on.
Here is why some people might have this fetish:
1. Their first sexual experience
People whose sexual experiences are related to farts or anal experiences can easily develop a fart fetish.
2. Dominance and humiliation
Because farting requires humiliation, people who are into the whole dominance and submission thing enjoy the supposed humiliation of watching their partners fart.
3. It is an interesting quirk
To some people, the more disgusting and nasty sex is, the better. Some people would prefer you fart on them at various times during a sexual encounter.
4. Intimacy and vulnerability
People hardly fart in front of others, those who are paraphiliac get aroused by that level of openness and trust.
5. Anal fixation
Being fixated with the backside can make any sound that comes out of her quite attractive.
Final thoughts on this?
Paraphilia is gaining popularity in the porn industry and other sites like Only Fans.
Farting is becoming a fast fetish with men paying to watch women fart and one cannot help but remark how unusual this is because not long ago it was embarrassing to fart during intercourse.
