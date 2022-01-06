RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

5 reasons some people are aroused by farts

Temi Iwalaiye

Why are people aroused by farts?

Farts are embarrassing but they might turn some people on [Wdr]

Paraphilia is the term for people who are aroused by farts and flatulence.

When it comes to fetishes, there is an abundance of them in this modern day.

As people are getting more open-minded about sex, they are discovering or admitting weird things that turn them on.

Here is why some people might have this fetish:

People whose sexual experiences are related to farts or anal experiences can easily develop a fart fetish.

Because farting requires humiliation, people who are into the whole dominance and submission thing enjoy the supposed humiliation of watching their partners fart.

To some people, the more disgusting and nasty sex is, the better. Some people would prefer you fart on them at various times during a sexual encounter.

People hardly fart in front of others, those who are paraphiliac get aroused by that level of openness and trust.

Being fixated with the backside can make any sound that comes out of her quite attractive.

Paraphilia is gaining popularity in the porn industry and other sites like Only Fans.

Farting is becoming a fast fetish with men paying to watch women fart and one cannot help but remark how unusual this is because not long ago it was embarrassing to fart during intercourse.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

