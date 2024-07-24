ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

5 potential side effects of using rice water on your face

Anna Ajayi

Rice water is the starchy water left over after rice is cooked or soaked.

Should you use rice water on your face? [LinkedIn]
Should you use rice water on your face? [LinkedIn]

Many people around the world, especially in Asia, have been using rice water for centuries as a part of their skincare routine. They believe it can help with everything from reducing wrinkles to soothing irritated skin.

Recommended articles

So, why is rice water so popular? Well, it's natural, easy to make, and cheap. You don't need to spend a lot of money on expensive creams or serums. Plus, some studies suggest that rice water might have antioxidants and other beneficial properties that can improve your skin's health. It's no wonder that more and more people are giving it a try.

However, not everyone has the same skin type, and what works for one person might not work for another. Even though rice water is generally safe, there are a few side effects to be aware of.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rice water can be a gentle cleanser, but it can also be a little too gentle for some. Because it removes some natural oils from your skin, it might leave you feeling a bit dry or itchy.

Rice water can leave your skin feeling a bit dry or itchy [iStock]
Rice water can leave your skin feeling a bit dry or itchy [iStock] Pulse Nigeria

This is especially true if you already have dry or sensitive skin.

Rice allergies are uncommon, but they do happen. If you're unsure about your allergies, it's always best to do a patch test first. Apply a small amount of rice water to your inner arm and wait 24 hours. If you experience any redness, itching, or swelling, steer clear of rice water facials.

ADVERTISEMENT

This might sound strange, but some people report unwanted hair growth after using rice water. This is likely because rice water contains inositol, which some studies suggest might stimulate hair growth. If you're prone to unwanted facial hair, it's best to avoid rice water or use it very sparingly.

Here's the thing – sometimes, when you introduce a new product to your routine, your skin might not react well at first.

You might experience breakouts [AfricanExtracts]
You might experience breakouts [AfricanExtracts] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

This can happen even with natural ingredients like rice water. If you experience breakouts after using rice water, give your skin a break for a few days and see if things clear up.

Rice water can be a breeding ground for bacteria if not stored properly. Always make fresh rice water and use it within a day or two. Never reuse leftover rice water, and store it in a clean, airtight container in the refrigerator.

Not necessarily! Rice water can be a wonderful addition to your skincare routine, especially if you have oily or acne-prone skin. The key is to be mindful and listen to your skin. Here are some tips for using rice water safely:

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Do a patch test: This is a must, especially if you have sensitive skin.
Do a patch test if you have sensitive skin [HarvardHealth]
Do a patch test if you have sensitive skin [HarvardHealth] Pulse Nigeria
  • Start slow: Don't go overboard with rice water rinses. Once or twice a week is plenty.
  • Moisturise: Since rice water can be drying, be sure to follow up with a gentle moisturiser.
  • Fresh is best: Always use fresh rice water and store it properly.
  • Listen to your skin: If you experience any irritation, stop using rice water immediately.

Everyone's skin is different. What works wonders for your friend might not be the best fit for you. By being cautious and paying attention to your skin's response, you can decide if the rice water rinse is a keeper in your beauty routine.

RELATED: 5 uses of rice water besides hair care

ADVERTISEMENT

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 potential side effects of using rice water on your face

5 potential side effects of using rice water on your face

List of postal codes in Rivers State

List of postal codes in Rivers State

7 food crops you can easily grow around your house

7 food crops you can easily grow around your house

How long does it take for Viagra to work?

How long does it take for Viagra to work?

List of postal codes in Akwa Ibom State

List of postal codes in Akwa Ibom State

Before you make them your next of kin, make sure they have these 4 qualities

Before you make them your next of kin, make sure they have these 4 qualities

Discover the richest country in the world - It's smaller than Lagos State

Discover the richest country in the world - It's smaller than Lagos State

Top 5 Nigerian bread combo everyone loves

Top 5 Nigerian bread combo everyone loves

7 foods to avoid during menopause

7 foods to avoid during menopause

8 ways to deal with a petty boss in a professional way

8 ways to deal with a petty boss in a professional way

4 mistakes you should never make when attending a Ghanaian funeral

4 mistakes you should never make when attending a Ghanaian funeral

Good Mama detergent concludes fashion show, rewards customers with cash prizes

Good Mama detergent concludes fashion show, rewards customers with cash prizes

Pulse Sports

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Images from Dimma Umeh civil wedding [Bedge Pictures]

YouTuber Dimma Umeh had her civil wedding with a completely minimalist event

Do you unpack immediately after a trip? [Talia Lakritz/Insider]

Don't unpack your suitcase immediately after returning from vacation — here's why

Postal codes in Kwarra State [StantonChase]

List of postal codes in Kwara State

Mud baths are a natural way to improve health and wellbeing [Dr.Wilkinson's]

Why you should take regular mud baths