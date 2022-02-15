RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Natural Hair Girl: Try fermented rice water and see the benefits

Temi Iwalaiye

Natural hair sisters, it is been a while but I am here with another natural hair secret - fermented rice water.

Use fermented rice water for your hair [Bodywise]
Fermented rice water is beneficial for natural hair because it is rich in antioxidants and vitamins that your scalp and hair need to grow.

The process of making fermented rice water is one of the easiest there is. All you need to do is boil rice, drain the water and cover it in a bowl for 24 hours. After 24 hours, put it on your hair and leave it for 30 minutes. After 30 minutes, you must rinse it out.

If you are losing hair fast, the protein, antioxidants and minerals in fermented rice water will help you restore your hair. It also nourished your hair follicles and that brings about growth.

Split ends and frizziness are common complaints. If your hair is damaged by relaxer, dye or bleach, you should try using fermented rice water. This is because it contains inositol. Inositol penetrates the hair and builds it back up.

Natural hair can get tangled and difficult, fermented rice water detangles and softens it.

Fermented rice waterworks on the texture, it makes your hair look fuller and smoother.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

