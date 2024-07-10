ADVERTISEMENT
5 uses of rice water besides hair care

Rice water has been a beauty secret in many cultures for centuries.

Rice water is a versatile and natural remedy [BeBeautiful]

Rice water, the milky liquid left after soaking or boiling rice, is packed with nutrients like vitamins, minerals, and amino acids.

Traditionally used in Asian cultures for its beauty benefits, rice water has gained popularity worldwide. While most people associate rice water with hair care, it has many other beneficial uses. From skincare to digestive health, rice water is a versatile and natural remedy that can easily be incorporated into your daily routine.

Brightening and toning

Rice water is an excellent natural toner. It helps to improve skin texture and tone, leaving your skin smooth and refreshed.

To use, soak a cotton pad in rice water and gently wipe it all over your face. This can help to brighten your complexion and reduce the appearance of pores​​.

Reducing inflammation

For those with sensitive or irritated skin, rice water can provide relief. It contains anti-inflammatory properties that can help soothe conditions like eczema and acne. Apply rice water with a cotton pad to the affected areas, and let it dry naturally​.

Anti-ageing benefits

Rice water is rich in antioxidants, which can help protect the skin from free radicals and slow down the signs of ageing. Regular use of rice water can help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, giving your skin a more youthful appearance​.

A rice water bath soak can be a luxurious and soothing experience. Adding a few cups of rice water to your bath can help rejuvenate and moisturise your skin, leaving it feeling soft and supple.

The antioxidants in rice water can also help to lighten dark spots and even out your skin tone​​.

Drinking rice water can be a natural way to boost your energy. It is packed with carbohydrates and essential nutrients that help replenish electrolytes and keep you hydrated.

This makes rice water an excellent beverage for those leading an active lifestyle or needing a quick pick-me-up​.

Rice water is also beneficial for your digestive system. It can help regulate bowel movements, manage diarrhoea, and soothe an upset stomach. The starches in rice water act as a gentle remedy for digestive issues, providing relief and comfort. Simply drinking a cup of rice water can help promote a healthy digestive system​.

Rice water can be used as an eco-friendly household cleaner. Its mild acidic properties make it effective for cleaning various surfaces, including countertops, floors, and glass.

To use, dilute rice water with some water, add it to a spray bottle, and use it as a natural cleaning solution. This is a great way to make use of leftover rice water and reduce waste​​.

Rice water is a versatile and natural remedy. It is an affordable and effective solution you can easily incorporate into your daily routine. Give these uses a try and discover the benefits of rice water for yourself.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

