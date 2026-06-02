Hundreds of teachers under the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) march through Lagos, demanding the immediate rescue of abducted pupils and teachers in Oyo State.

Hundreds of teachers under the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) march through Lagos, demanding the immediate rescue of abducted pupils and teachers in Oyo State.

Oyo abduction: Lagos, Kwara teachers say no school is safe as protests spread nationwide

Teachers in Lagos and Kwara protested the abduction of students and teachers in Oyo State, demanding stronger school security as lawmakers and union leaders call for urgent action against rising attacks on schools.

NUT members in Lagos and Kwara joined a nationwide rally demanding the rescue of abducted teachers and students from schools in Oyo State.

Lagos Assembly Speaker Mudasiru Obasa said state policing is needed to tackle insecurity and criticised content creators who profit from tragic events.

Union leaders said attacks on schools have become a national crisis, warning that fear among teachers, students and parents could lead to further action, including possible school closures.

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Teachers in Lagos and Kwara states on Tuesday joined a nationwide protest over the abduction of pupils and teachers from three schools in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State, warning that schools across Nigeria are no longer safe.

The rallies, organised by the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), followed a directive from the union's national leadership amid growing concerns over attacks on schools and education workers.

In Lagos, hundreds of teachers marched from Ikeja to the Lagos State House of Assembly carrying placards and banners demanding the rescue of the victims kidnapped during the May 15 attack on schools in Ahoro-Esinele and Yawota communities in Oyo State.

Hundreds of teachers marched from Ikeja to the Lagos State House of Assembly carrying placards and banners demanding the rescue of the victims kidnapped

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Receiving the protesters, Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudasiru Obasa, said the worsening security situation further highlighted the need for state police.

"We are all concerned about the situation, particularly the one that happened in Ogbomoso, Oyo State," Obasa said.

"Recently, we read about the position of President Bola Tinubu on state police. This further confirms that it is both necessary and important for this country to have state police."

Receiving the protesters in Ikeja, Speaker Mudasiru Obasa emphasized that the Ogbomoso school abduction underscores the urgent need for state policing in Nigeria.

Obasa urged Nigerians to support security agencies with useful information and criticised social media content creators whom he accused of exploiting tragic incidents for online engagement.

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READ ALSO: School kidnappings surge under Tinubu as 551 students, staff abducted in three years

"You cannot make a profit out of some people's misfortune. What we should be doing is looking for lasting solutions and rescuing the teachers and pupils," he added.

The Speaker also assured parents and teachers that efforts were ongoing to secure the release of the abducted victims, noting that President Bola Tinubu and First Lady Oluremi Tinubu were concerned about the situation.

Lagos NUT Chairman, Akintoye Hassan, said the protest was not only about the recent Oyo attack but years of violence against schools, recalling incidents such as the Chibok and Dapchi abductions.

"Our effort is not even about the recent Oyo incident. It dates back to 2014 when we had the Chibok and Dapchi incidents," Hassan said.

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"This banditry has no respect for status, religion or ethnicity. It is affecting every sector of society. Let us stop trading blame."

Lagos NUT Chairman Akintoye Hassan questioned why government institutions enjoy elite security while public schools are left vulnerable to banditry.

He questioned why government institutions enjoyed stronger security than public schools attended by ordinary Nigerians.

"Places like the House of Assembly, National Assembly, Aso Rock and Government Houses are well secured. It is obvious that our society is not protected enough, especially when it affects the common people," he said.

In Kwara State, teachers staged a similar solidarity rally in Ilorin, declaring that no school in Nigeria could currently be considered safe.

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The protest followed the abduction of 46 people, including 39 students and seven teachers, during the Oyo attack. The incident sparked outrage after a video emerged showing the killing of mathematics teacher Michael Oyedokun, while another teacher was reportedly killed during the invasion.

Speaking during the rally, NUT Deputy Secretary-General in Kwara State, Mike Modesty, accused the government of failing to adequately protect schools and education workers.

"They have been abducted since May 15. One teacher has been killed and the remaining ones are still in captivity," he said.

"There are no safe schools. Whether they call themselves bandits, Boko Haram or any other name, they have one mission; to make sure people no longer go to school."

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Modesty said insecurity had become a national crisis affecting every part of society, from traditional rulers and religious leaders to ordinary travellers on Nigerian highways.

He called on the Federal Government to seek international support if local efforts were not producing results.

"There are countries in this world that specialise in handling issues of this nature. Government should source help from those countries," he said.

He also warned that fear among teachers, parents and students was growing, suggesting that the NUT could consider stronger actions, including school shutdowns, if attacks on schools continue.

"That may be the next action that the national union may take because this is just the tip of the iceberg," Modesty said.

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