Diet and acne: What to eat and avoid when you're having a breakout

Anna Ajayi

Scientific evidence suggests that some foods can trigger or worsen acne.

The food you eat can reflect on your skin [Eminence]
The food you eat can reflect on your skin [Eminence]

What if we told you that the foods you choose to eat could determine whether you experience breakouts?

Understanding the connection between diet and acne can help you make informed dietary decisions that support your skin health.

There is no one-size-fits-all diet for clear skin, but scientific evidence suggests that some foods can trigger or worsen acne. These include:

  1. Dairy products like milk and yoghurt, contain hormones that can stimulate oil production and increase the risk of breakouts.
  2. White bread, white rice, and sugary drinks can cause blood sugar levels to spike, leading to inflammation and breakouts
  3. Processed foods are high in unhealthy fats and sugar, and can cause breakouts.

On the other hand, there are also foods that can help to prevent and clear up breakouts:

  1. Fruits and vegetables: It's a no-brainer that fruits and vegetables are packed with antioxidants and other nutrients that can help reduce inflammation and give you that glowing skin
  2. Whole grains: Whole grains are a good source of fibre, which can regulate blood sugar levels and reduce inflammation.
  3. Plant-based dairy alternatives: Opt for healthier dairy alternatives like cashew milk, almond milk, coconut milk and coconut yoghurt.
  4. High-quality protein: Include proteins like beans, chicken, turkey, and eggs in your diet.
  5. Hydration: Drink plenty of water.
In addition to eating a healthy diet, there are a few other things you can do to minimise breakouts:

  • Wash your face twice a day with a gentle cleanser.
  • Avoid touching your face.
  • Use oil-free makeup and sunscreen.
  • Change the sheets frequently
  • Remove makeup before bedtime.
  • Manage stress levels.

If you're struggling with severe acne, it's advisable to consult a doctor or dermatologist. Do not rely on social media references for skincare, as every skin is unique. Seek guidance from a dermatologist for a more personalised prescription.

