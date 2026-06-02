Oyo school kidnapping: Baale says government brought rice and cash relief package, parents turned it down and sought safe return of children

"Government brought rice and money, but parents refused," says community leader Emmanuel Alase as he recounts the Oyo school kidnapping and the emotional response of families whose children were abducted.

Emmanuel Alase, the Baale of the affected community, recounted how gunmen stormed a school and abducted pupils and teachers.

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He said one person who attempted to escape during the attack was shot.

According to the Baale, government officials later brought rice and money to console affected families.

Parents reportedly rejected the items, insisting that they only wanted the safe return of their children.

The Baale of the community where gunmen abducted pupils and teachers from a school in Oyo State has revealed how devastated parents rejected food items and cash offered by government officials, insisting that what they wanted was the safe return of their children.

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Speaking about the incident, Emmanuel Alase recounted the moment armed men stormed the community and attacked the school before whisking away pupils and members of staff.

According to him, residents initially did not suspect any danger when they saw the attackers pass through the community.

Emmanuel Alade, Baale of Yawota in Oyo State, recounts the recent kidnapping incident that led to the abduction of schoolchildren in his community.



Watch 👇🏿 pic.twitter.com/THS4cz95Kq — News Central TV (@NewsCentralTV) June 1, 2026

"When they came that day, we saw them pass by and since we didn't know who they were, they went straight into the school, started shooting and carted away the children and their teachers," he said.

Alase said the attack threw the community into panic as residents struggled to understand what was happening.

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"The one we sent to go and check them was shot. So we raised the alarm," he added.

The abduction is the latest in a series of attacks targeting schools in Nigeria, a trend that has left many parents fearful about the safety of children in educational institutions.

Since the abduction, families of the victims have continued to wait anxiously for the return of their children and teachers.

Alase disclosed that government officials later visited the community to sympathise with affected families and brought relief materials, including bags of rice and money.

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However, according to him, grieving parents turned down the gesture.

"When the government came to sympathise with people whose children were taken, they came with rice and money, but the parents refused and rejected it," he said.

The community leader explained that the parents were not interested in material assistance at a time when their children remained in captivity.

Oyo state givernor Seyi Makinde

"They told them they only wanted the safe return of their children," Alase said.

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The incident has once again highlighted growing concerns over insecurity and attacks on schools in Nigeria.

School abductions have become one of the country's most disturbing security challenges since the 2014 Chibok girls' kidnapping, with thousands of students affected in subsequent attacks across several states.

As efforts continue to secure the release of the abducted pupils and teachers, residents say their focus remains on bringing the victims home safely rather than receiving relief items or financial support.