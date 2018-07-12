Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Pop Culture >

Twitter troll is exposed for posting a false rape story

Fake News Twitter troll is exposed for posting a false rape story

A Pulse Nigeria article from 2017 exposes the lies of a Twitter troll who tried to tarnish the image of a Nigerian feminist.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Twitter troll is exposed for posting a false rape story play

A Pulse article from 2017 exposes the lies of a Twitter troll

(contaxlaw)

A Twitter troll has been caught with his hands in the cookie jar. On Thursday, July 4, 2018, a Twitter account @Ujunwa77 made claims that a man named Lekan Akinjide raped her.

With a Twitter thread, the supposed lady behind the account narrated how the man allegedly raped her while she was a domestic servant in his home. The woman also claimed his wife Ozzy Etomi knew about it and did nothing.

The Twitter thread quickly caught the attention of Ozzy Etomi who swiftly denied the claim. Other Twitter users doubted the authenticity of the allegations also.

ALSO READ: Ex-AAU female students get prison for accusing lecturer of sexual harassment

Many people were of the opinion that the story was fake and a smear campaign against Ozzy Etomi, a feminist who has been in vocal in her fight against rape culture and sexual assault in Nigeria.

A day later, the opinions became a fact. A Twitter user by the name of Akan Maurice went on to discover that the rape allegation was sourced from a Morning Teaser article on Pulse Nigeria.

 

ALSO READ: In UNILORIN, female students who suffer sexual harassment are the haunted!

Maurice produced a screenshot of the article which contained a letter written to Pulse by a 28-year-old woman identified as Victoria. The letter was titled 'Sexual Harassment: My boss raped me in his office'.

The mysterious @Ujunwa77 was dragged by Twitter for spread a false allegation and trying to tarnish the image of a woman who has been steadfast in seeking gender equality in Nigeria.

 

@Ujunwa77 is yet to delete the thread. The fake rape allegations came in the midst of the #MeToo movement on Twitter when anonymous Nigerian women told their rape and sexual assault stories.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Instagram Models A step-by-step guide to how thots sell sex onlinebullet
2 Baba Kunyi There's a babalawo advertising money rituals on Twitterbullet
3 Pulse Opinion We all want to be like Dele Alli, stop hating on himbullet

Related Articles

University of Ilorin In this institution, female students who suffer sexual harassment are the haunted!
Blackmail! Lady threatens to frame man as gay for refusing to have sex with her
Dismissed Angry lady gets fired for reporting white boss who sexually harassed her
Unilorin University bans use of hair attachment on campus
Sexual Harassment Methodist minister accused of sexual abuse saved by worship songs
No Time Makerere University sends staff packing for sucking student's breast
Bad Guy Crazy football fan squeezes World Cup reporter's breast
Sex-For-Mark Ex-AAU female students get prison for accusing lecturer of sexual harassment
Berger To Ajah Find out why this story on sexual consent is trending on Twitter
Wrong Decision Rape victim regrets collecting N2000 to keep quiet about sexual assault

Pop Culture

Loose Talk Episode 126 Mikel, Macron and MeToo
Loose Talk Podcast Episode 126 - Triple M- Mikel, Macron and #MeToo
After the Twitter #MeToo storm, what's next?
#MeToo After the Naija Twitter storm, what's next?
The Congolese woman who climbed Statue of Liberty Therese Patricia Okoumou
Donald Trump Meet the Congolese woman who climbed the Statue of Liberty
From near death to detention in USA, this is the story of LGBTQ+ activist Edafe Okporo
Edafe Okporo From near death to detention in USA, this is the story of a brave Nigerian LGBTQ+ activist