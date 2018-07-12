Twitter troll is exposed for posting a false rape story

news

A Twitter troll has been caught with his hands in the cookie jar. On Thursday, July 4, 2018, a Twitter account @Ujunwa77 made claims that a man named Lekan Akinjide raped her.

With a Twitter thread, the supposed lady behind the account narrated how the man allegedly raped her while she was a domestic servant in his home. The woman also claimed his wife Ozzy Etomi knew about it and did nothing.

The Twitter thread quickly caught the attention of Ozzy Etomi who swiftly denied the claim. Other Twitter users doubted the authenticity of the allegations also.

— Terver The Ox (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

ALSO READ: Ex-AAU female students get prison for accusing lecturer of sexual harassment

Many people were of the opinion that the story was fake and a smear campaign against Ozzy Etomi, a feminist who has been in vocal in her fight against rape culture and sexual assault in Nigeria.

A day later, the opinions became a fact. A Twitter user by the name of Akan Maurice went on to discover that the rape allegation was sourced from a Morning Teaser article on Pulse Nigeria.

ALSO READ: In UNILORIN, female students who suffer sexual harassment are the haunted!

Maurice produced a screenshot of the article which contained a letter written to Pulse by a 28-year-old woman identified as Victoria. The letter was titled ' Sexual Harassment: My boss raped me in his office '.

The mysterious @Ujunwa77 was dragged by Twitter for spread a false allegation and trying to tarnish the image of a woman who has been steadfast in seeking gender equality in Nigeria.