Loose Talk Episode 126 Mikel, Macron and MeToo

Loose Talk Podcast Episode 126 - Triple M- Mikel, Macron and #MeToo

On this episode of the podcast, the Loose Talk Giants share their thoughts on the trending topics of the week.

Loose Talk Episode 126 Mikel, Macron and MeToo play

President Emmanuel Macron made a visit to the New Afrikan Shrine in Lagos

(Pulse)

For Apple users, you can listen to this episode of the Loose Talk podcast HERE.

It's another Monday and this means that the latest episode of the number one podcast in the country is available.

The Loose Talk giants AOT2, Steve and Osagz deliver another thought-provoking and hilarious episode.

Emmanuel Macron at the New Afrikan Shrine

The President of France was at the new home of Afrobeat last week and it was the talk of the town. It would be the first time a Head of State would visit the music spot.

French president Emmanuel Macron has urged Nigerians to offer support to his country’s football team as they bid to win the 2018 FIFA World Cup. play

France President Emmanuel Macron speaking at the Afrika Shrine

(Pulse)

 

The Giants speak on Macron's visit and how astonishing it is that he used to visit the Shrine as an intern back in 2002.

Mikel Obi, the great Nigerian Hero

We are still in World Cup mode and one of the biggest stories to come out from the tournament was Mikel Obi's father being kidnapped before the crucial game against Argentina. Last week, Obi revealed that he got a call from his father's kidnappers 4 hours before the match.

Mikel John Obi play Mikel Obi placed country before family (Getty Images)

 

He went on to play the match despite the shocking news. AOT2, Steve and Osagz hailed Mikel Obi for his patriotic act. Later on, the guys would discuss if Mikel Obi deserves to be among the top 3 Super Eagles players of all time.

#MeToo movement on Twitter

The outing of alleged rapists and sexual offenders was a highlight of Twitter last week. The Giants had talked about it briefly midweek on LT Xtra. On this episode, they go further into the sweeping movement.

Other topics touched on during this episode of the podcast include the female NYSC member shot to death by a policeman, World Cup update and the latest happenings in the world of music.

