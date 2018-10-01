Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Pop Culture >

Here is why Santorini is trending in Nigeria

Santorini Here's why this Greek tourist destination has been trending

Move away London, Dubai and New York. Santorini in Greece is the new exotic location for Nigerians.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Here is why Santorini is trending in Nigeria play

Santorini is aiming to be the new exotic spot for Nigerians

(Discover Greece)

London. Dubai. Johannesburg. New York. What do these famous capital cities have in common? Nigerians love going to these cities, better put, Nigerians love flocking to these cities.

There is a new spot in faraway Greece that might be in this spot soon enough and it is called Santorini.

If you have been observant over the last few months, Santorini has been popping up a lot on Twitter and Instagram timelines. More and more young Nigerians are mentioning Santorini as their choice travel destination. All of a sudden it seems Dubai never existed.

View this post on Instagram

What a wonderful world!!! #Versace

A post shared by Ray HushPuppi (@hushpuppi) on

Santorini might be the rave now but there have been traces of the Greek hotspot being a choice destination. As a matter of fact, in December 2017, hit producer and artist Maleek Berry named dropped Santorini on Lifestyle by Ajebutter 22.

Ajebutter 22 and Maleek Berry in the video 'Lifestyle'. Santorini might be the new spot for Lagos big boys to fly their babes to next year play

Ajebutter 22 and Maleek Berry in the video 'Lifestyle'. Santorini might be the new spot for Lagos big boys to fly their babes to next year

(YouTube/Ajebutter 22)

 

What is Santorini?

Santorini is a popular — if you’re rich, with a functional passport — tourist destination in Greece.

Wiki Travel describes it as “a volcanic island in the Cyclades group of the Greek islands. It is located between Ios and Anafi Islands.

It is famous for dramatic views, stunning sunsets from Oia town, the strange white aubergine (eggplant), the town of Thira naturally its very own active volcano.

play A view of Santorini (Sassy Funke)

There are naturally fantastic beaches such as the beach of Perissa, maybe the best beach in Santorini, the black pebble beach of Kamari white beach and red beach.

Santorini, the Greek vacation spot that is beginning to be of interest among Nigerians play

Santorini, the Greek vacation spot that is beginning to be of interest among Nigerians

(The National)

 

Also known as Thira, Santorini is an archipelago — a conglomeration of islands.

What makes Santorini an attractive tourist destination?

It has favourable weather for 8 months in a year, except the period from December to March. The temperatures are also inviting and mesmerizing.

At its best, Santorini showcases the power of God’s artistry, embedded in nature’s beauty, shining on power of the sun, to show clean beaches, white sands and dimly lit resorts that entices you.

Why then is Santorini trending in Nigeria?

In in 2016, there where plans to increase their tourist capacities and boost their numbers. Since then, Santorini has gone about solving those problems.

EU funds have also been released toward certain developments to improve the scenery, security, comfortability and landscape architecture of the Island.

With these improvements and funds expended, they need to make the money back. The money was investment, not charity. That’s why you’re seeing the aggressive marketing of Santorini across Nigerian social media.

In case you were wondering, Nigeria is not the only country witnessing this aggressive marketing of Santorini.

A Human Resource Professional and Lawyer, Abena Yalley who has a Schengen Visa and has been holidaying in Santorini since September says, “Ticketing is cheap from October to May. Any after those months is expensive.

 

Yalley, a travel enthusiast for whom Santorini has topped the list for a while says that Santorini is expensive, but people Greece might want Africans because, “Greece has been going through a recession so they definitely need the money. For the most part, Africans from Africa don’t really come here. Both on my inbound and outbound flight, I was the only African. My hotel too and most places we went to.

play The beautiful Abena in a bright yellow dress (Abena Yalley)

According to Trip Advisor, Economy Class round-trip from Nigeria to Santorini costs as low as NGN306, 710.

The Santorini hype is real. See the tweets (memes and the real thing) below;

 

 

The role of International Tourism Marketing

During Premier League matches, you must have seen the billboards on the touchline advertising countries like Bahamas, India, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Belize, Seychelles or The Maldives.

play Atletico Madrid's shirt, sponsored by Azerbaijan and Barcelona's sponsored by Qatar (Facebook/Atletico De Madrid/Bella Naija)

 

You must have also seen that Azerbaijan now sponsors Atletico Madrid's shirts and Qatar for FC Barcelona's shirts. That is International Tourism Marketing.

Tourism is big business, both for governmental and private entities who want to make a killing. Governments of tourist destinations invest heavily in tourism.

Like any investment, they hope to make returns on that investment. They also attract private equity or investment to construct hotels and so forth.

Equally, asides AIRBnB - the accommodation, Bed And Breakfast Company, travel agencies also want to make money off the influx of tourists through aids.

Thus, they need to let you know that these places are attractive to you, tourist. They need you to know. Thus, this marketing is sometimes orchestrated by Governments, private companies or even NGOs.

ALSO READ: Explore cultural tourism in Nigeria

Did Santorini pay for advertisement?

Nobody knows. An influencer who refuses to be named however alleges that the sudden virality of Santorini definitely looks like paid publicity and marketing.

How big an attraction is Santorini?

In 2016, Santorini was a top give global tourist destination, with an average of 25,000 people arriving a day on cruise ships.

All in all, according to Greek Reporter, 75 airlines offer travel to Santorini, with a total of around 57 travelling into Santorini daily.

Well the Greek government should expect that number to increase within a year if social media trends are anything to go by. You can bet that Nigerians who have the means will start trooping to Santorini in huge numbers.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Motolani Alake

Motolani Alake writes Pop Culture at Pulse.  He is a critic, analyst and Kop who loves a good rant. The game is the game.

Top 3

1 Godiamo Social media personality commits suicide in Miamibullet
2 Godiamo Here are 5 things to know about the late social media personalitybullet
3 Independence Day Here is why October 1 means nothing to Nigerian...bullet

Related Articles

Independence Day Here is why October 1 means nothing to Nigerian millennials
Money Dear millennial, you can be broke and still be happy
Paternity Fraud Does Nigeria truly make up 30% of failed DNA tests in the world?
Wizkid and Shola Here are 5 ways to not be a deadbeat dad
Football in Nigeria Why viewing centres are better for UEFA champions league matches than sports bars and lounges
Social Media Here is why you should stay off Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter and Facebook
Happy Earth Strong Day Facebook Users have a new slang for 'Happy Birthday'
Sharon Here is how a 17-yr-old girl used an invention to help fishermen in Maroko
Commercial Bikes Here's why we refer to motorcycles as 'okada' in Nigeria
Pulse Opinion Lagos traffic and Lagos life are messing with my mental health

Pop Culture

Bill Cosby sentenced to 3 to 10 years in prison
Flop of the Week 81-year old Bill Cosby gets 3 to 10 years prison sentence
Forgotten beer brands of the 80s and 90s
Beer, Drinking in Nigeria The brands you have forgotten about
Guiness Stout menstrual cramps
Guinness What Nigerians believed about the Stout in the 70s and 80s
Plastic surgery
Plastic Surgery Why do people in Nigeria get body enhancements?
X
Advertisement