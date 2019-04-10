This has really been buzzing the social media and without further ado, Business tycoon and chairman of Forte Oil PLC, Femi Otedola and some famous Nigerian celebrities took to their instagram handles to celebrate with billionaire Aliko Dangote as he marks his 62nd birthday.

Otedola did not only wish Dangote a happy birthday, he described him as "the greatest man that has come out of Africa"... Indeed! He posted on his Instagram page as thus:

“Happy birthday to my brother, mentor, and best friend. Greatest man that has come out of Africa… F.Ote.”

Meanwhile, earlier today, Paul Okoye with other top musicians and comedians have also taken to various social media platform to celebrate with Africa's richest man on his birthday.

Paul Okoye, also took to his instagram handle, @iamkingrudy to wish Dangote a happy birthday.

“Happy massive birthday to my big oga#chairman Aliko Dangote" More blessing.

Similarly, his twin @Petersquare said,“ Happy birthday to my mentor and uncle. Wishing many happy returns to the person who taught me how to pursue my goals".

“Uncle Aliko you have been a great inspiration to me and I wish you a happy birthday, sir.”

Comedian, Basketmouth and Bovi on their instagram page, also wished Dangote Happy Birthday. Bovi said,“ Happy birthday to my best friend and fellow billionaire, Alhaji Aliko Dangote. I remember when we took this picture 4 years ago, you advised me to go public with my company.

“ So I sold shares on the mic and like they say, the rest is history.’’

And Basketmouth also posted "Happy Birthday to N10.6B....oh!! Sorry, sorry, sorry....

Happy Birthday to Aliko Dangote GCON. Age in grace sir.":

On his part, veteran comedian and actor, Ali Baba, also posted on his instagram page, @alibabagcfr wishing Dangote a happy birthday, saying, “Happy birthday @aliko_dangotegcon. #FromFoorToForbes.

Dangote was named as the Forbes Africa Person of the Year 2014. He is currently worth was U.S $10.7 billion.