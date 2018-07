news

In Lagos, a train has reportedly crashed into a 'danfo' bus leaving the latter in a state of total wreckage.

On the Twitter page of the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA) confirms the accident which occurred today at the Old Abeokuta Road.

LASTMA described the event as fatal though no casualty has been announced.

Pictures capturing the incident revealed massive devastation.