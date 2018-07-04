Pulse.ng logo
Stop and search brings untimely death to 7 policemen in Abuja

Stop and search brings untimely death to 7 policemen in Abuja

Seven policemen who confronted some shady figures were killed while conducting a routine check in Abuja.

The corpses of seven policemen reportedly killed by unknown gunmen.

The corpses of seven policemen reportedly killed by unknown gunmen.

(PeplNews)
A stop and search went wrong for seven policemen who were killed in the line of duty by gunmen in Abuja.

They were shot dead around the Galadimawa roundabout late night on Monday.

The Daily Trust News confirmed this in a report published today.

ALSO READ: These dangerous thieves are as deadly as Offa robbery suspects

One other policemen was reportedly injured alongside an unconfirmed number of civilians.

The Daily Trust gathered that more policemen have been deployed at the location to ensure peace though the suspects from the slaughter are yet to be identified.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

