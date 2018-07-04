Stop and search brings untimely death to 7 policemen in Abuja

news

A stop and search went wrong for seven policemen who were killed in the line of duty by gunmen in Abuja.

They were shot dead around the Galadimawa roundabout late night on Monday.

The Daily Trust News confirmed this in a report published today.

One other policemen was reportedly injured alongside an unconfirmed number of civilians.

The Daily Trust gathered that more policemen have been deployed at the location to ensure peace though the suspects from the slaughter are yet to be identified.