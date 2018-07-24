Pulse.ng logo
Snapchat Queen guilty of manslaughter for organizing boyfriend's death

Fatima Khan "Snapchat Queen" found guilty of manslaughter after organizing boyfriend's murder

Fatima Khan reportedly solicited the help of an admirer in order to have her boyfriend killed.

Snapchat Queen found guilty of manslaughter after organizing her boyfriend's murder play

Fatima Khan, known as the Snapchat queen, allegedly organized for her boyfriend Khalid Safi to be killed.

(BBC News )

Dubbed as the "Snapchat Queen", a 21-year-old woman, Fatima Khan has been found guilty of manslaughter after organizing for her boyfriend, Khalid Safi to be killed.

In December 2016, the latter of Ilford, east London residence, was reportedly stabbed with a knife by a rival for her affection Raza Khan.

The alleged killer is 19 years old and has been declared wanted.

Snapchat Queen found guilty of manslaughter after organizing her boyfriend's murder play

In December 2016, the deceased Khalid Safi was filmed by the 'Snapchat Queen' while struggling for his life on a pavement.

(BBC News)

 

According to the BBC News, Fatima is to be sentenced for her role in the death of her on-off boyfriend on Monday, July 30, 2018.

The BBC gathered that the woman arranged with Raza Khan to have Safi killed and then posted a video of him dying on Snapchat.

ALSO READ: Man charged with murder for using ex for money ritual

Both reportedly had an earlier confrontation because of Fatima.

Snapchat Queen found guilty of manslaughter after organizing her boyfriend's murder play

Raza Khan is currently on the run but also wanted for murder.

(BBC News)

 

More reports confirmed that a CCTV camera captured the latter while she was filming the deceased shortly after being stabbed.

She subsequently shared the video on social media with no efforts made to get him medical assistance.

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

