Dubbed as the "Snapchat Queen", a 21-year-old woman, Fatima Khan has been found guilty of manslaughter after organizing for her boyfriend , Khalid Safi to be killed.

In December 2016, the latter of Ilford, east London residence, was reportedly stabbed with a knife by a rival for her affection Raza Khan.

The alleged killer is 19 years old and has been declared wanted.

According to the BBC News, Fatima is to be sentenced for her role in the death of her on-off boyfriend on Monday, July 30, 2018.

The BBC gathered that the woman arranged with Raza Khan to have Safi killed and then posted a video of him dying on Snapchat.

Both reportedly had an earlier confrontation because of Fatima.

More reports confirmed that a CCTV camera captured the latter while she was filming the deceased shortly after being stabbed.

She subsequently shared the video on social media with no efforts made to get him medical assistance.