Pregnant woman found dead on a tree in Johannesburg

In Johannesburg, South Africa, a 31-year-old woman Nelisa Cele has been found murdered on a tree. She was reportedly pregnant for six months before her passing.

A tourist who was busy exploring the country reportedly discovered her corpse while taking pictures and documenting birds.

Captain Nqobile Gwala, a spokesperson for the police confirms that her remains was seen on Friday, September 7, 2018. This was gathered in a report by the Linda Ikeji's Blog (LIB).

LIB reveals that signs of assault were obvious on the body of the deceased. A murder case has been opened in connection with her death but no suspect has been arrested.

"The murder of a healthcare workers is always a sad day for us‚ because these are people who are tasked to do the Lord’s work‚ which is to save lives and bring healing to those who are ailing.

"These incidents are therefore extremely concerning. There is just no place for brutal incidents such as this one in our society.

“It is unacceptable‚ and we call on law enforcement authorities to do everything in their power to bring the responsible person(s) to book.

"We send our deepest condolences to the family at this difficult time‚ and would also like to urge anyone who might have information regarding this murder to come forward and alert law enforcement authorities," says Sibongiseni Dhlomo reportedly a healthcare official in South Africa.

According to reports, a funeral service for the deceased will be held on Saturday, September 15, 2018.