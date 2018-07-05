Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Policeman kills female corps member who was rounding up service

After Surviving School Policeman kills female corps member a day before ending service

Perhaps a prompt response by doctors may have saved Linda Igwetu reportedly shot by a policeman,

  • Published:
Policeman kills female corps member who was rounding up service play

A female corps member who was reportedly shot by a policeman might have lived if doctors at a Garki hospital responded to her quickly.

(Twitter/Segalink)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Just as she was rounding up her service year in the Federal Capital Territory, a female corps member, Linda Igwetu, has been reportedly killed.

A policemen allegedly shot her dead while she was travelling home with a bunch of friends on Wednesday, July 4, 2018.

Policeman kills female corps member who was rounding up service play

A policeman accused of killing a corps member has been identified as Benjamin Peters.

(Twitter/Segalink)

 

The Cable News confirmed that she died around 3am on the day in Mabushi located in the F.C.T.

Her sister asked for justice through Twitter profile Enyi Di Ya.

Igwetu who was shot in a vehicle was meant to complete her service year today.

 

Social media response to her death

On Twitter Nigeria where many conversations have been had concerning police brutality in the country, a lot of commenters joined in the call for justice.

A lawyer has been assigned to the matter but it did not ease a profile from the thoughts of anarchy in the society.

Life Coach Segun Awosanya who has been vibrant with his views concerning police brutality explained that the deceased was shot a checkpoint located around Ceddi Plaza, Abuja.

Perhaps she could have been saved at a Garki hospital where she was taken.

It gathered that the doctors at the health center insisted on a police report though an officer was present.

ALSO READ: Unpopular SARS nearly kill Lagosians shot at around Fela Shrine

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Tragic Missing woman found inside Python's stomachbullet
2 Thankful! God saves man from black cobra attack while using toilet...bullet
3 Work Hazard Stop and search brings untimely death to 7 policemen in...bullet

Related Articles

Power Drunk Soldier brutalizes driver for refusing to give him bribe
SARS Brutality Man who refused to surrender phone to police in Ikeja feared dead [Video]
It Is Getting Serious It is hard to escape blood-sucking SARS like this HR Manager
Like Offa Robbers SARS take illegal raid to hostel of university students in 4 am break in
The Police Again Nursing mum mercilessly beaten by policeman she scolded
Spoiler Party guests enjoying weed and codeine disappear at the arrival of police
Change Of Power Hood boys chase away SARS officers who messed with them
#EndSARS Unpopular SARS nearly kill Lagosians shot at around Fela Shrine

Metro

Home and You commissions ultra modern furniture factory
Home and You Company commissions ultra modern furniture factory
Poor boy who hawks plantain to survive finally gets help
Child Labour Help finally comes for poor boy who hawks plantain to survive
Farmer wins big as African Alliance Insurance marks 58th anniversary
African Alliance Insurance Farmer wins big as company marks 58th anniversary
Armed robber steals car but dies in it hours later
Paid With His Life Armed robber steals car but dies in it before he could escape