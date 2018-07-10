OOU student accused of joining cult has caused mum to faint

The news about her son's arrest was not handled well by a mum who fainted afterwards.
According to a report on IG, her child who studies at the Olabisi Onabanjo University was apprehended alongside other colleagues for wearing black t-shirts in a club.
They were reportedly arrested on Friday, July 6, 2018.
Mr. Adeosun Williams the president of the Student Union Government of the institution reportedly claimed that the students were made to give a false statement with details claiming that they were arrested the following day.
The cult reportedly had an anniversary on this date which symbolises the day of its creation.
Serious minded SARS operatives have staged a 4:am break in at a hostel occupied by students of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Ondo State (AAU).
In a footage shared on Instagram, a group of men believed to be policemen were seen as they forcibly entered the apartment of the undergraduates.
Their figures as they took turns to enter the residence of the students were obvious despite the early morning darkness.
In one of the rooms located in bungalow-shaped home, ruins from a no-nonsense search was laid bare in the open.
According to the IG post, the students who had just had a party were beaten for refusing to open the door.
A report also confirmed that the undergraduates had suspected a robbery, a reason why they were reluctant to grant access to the policemen.
It was gathered that some students who failed to offer bribe to the policemen were taken away.