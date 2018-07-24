Mother and 3 children electrocuted by high-tension cable

news

A mother, Patricia Ossai and three children were electrocuted when a high-tension cable fell on her shop in Abule-Egba, Lagos.

The quartet were reportedly inside the trading store when the wire dropped on Friday, July 20, 2018.

According to Punch News, the incident occurred during a rainstorm in the late hour of the morning.

Chidi Ossai identified as one of the children reportedly died at a hospital where they were taken.

A disturbed father wants government support

Their father was only able to raise half the sum of N100,000 needed for their treatment but officials at Ikeja Electric have promised to foot the bill being the owner of the cable which killed one of the victims.

“I got the shop two months ago for my wife to sell provision so that she can have something to do.

“I was at work when someone called me that I should rush down to a hospital in the area, adding that my wife and children had been rushed there.

“When I got there, I was told to collect hospital card for the three of them and deposit N100,000 for treatment before I could be allowed to see them. They later told me that I lost my boy.

“I was able to raise N50,000 for them to start treatment for the ones alive.

“The next day, some officials of IE came and said I should not worry about the bill, but I have not heard from them although they told the Managing Director of the hospital to continue treatment.

“I was told that the officials had come to the street to work on the pole four days before the incident, but the wire they worked on cut where they joined it, fell on the shop and electrocuted my family.

"My daughter is seriously injured and my wife and last child are on drip," Sunday Ossai the father of the deceased told Punch.

He has requested for government assistance in order to deal with the situation.