Little girl looks fresh after getting freed from kidnappers

Elo Ogidi wears a sharp look in some photos she took in celebration of her fifth birthday.
She looks fresh and cleaned up in a photoshoot to mark the celebration.
On Saturday, August 25, 2018, her father goes to pick her at an orphanage located in Edo State.
ALSO READ: Orphanage takes in little girl reported missing without telling police
This occurs after a long, agonizing period of waiting by her family members.
The mood is now a happy one as reflected in a recent photoshoot organized for the celebrant.