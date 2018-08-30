Little girl looks fresh after getting freed from kidnappers

news

Seven weeks ago a little girl Elo Ogidi was kidnapped at a church while in company of her family's househelp. She has now been found in time for her fifth birthday.

She looks fresh and cleaned up in a photoshoot to mark the celebration.

On Saturday, August 25, 2018, her father goes to pick her at an orphanage located in Edo State.

This occurs after a long, agonizing period of waiting by her family members.

The mood is now a happy one as reflected in a recent photoshoot organized for the celebrant.