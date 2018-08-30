Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Little girl looks fresh after getting freed from kidnappers

Cleaned Up Little girl looks fresh after getting freed from kidnappers

Elo Ogidi wears a sharp look in some photos she took in celebration of her fifth birthday.

  • Published:
Little girl looks fresh after getting freed from kidnappers play

Elo Ogidi was kidnapped while worshipping with her family at the Christ Embassy Church. Seven weeks passed before she reconnected with her family.

(LIB)

Seven weeks ago a little girl Elo Ogidi was kidnapped at a church while in company of her family's househelp. She has now been found in time for her fifth birthday.

She looks fresh and cleaned up in a photoshoot to mark the celebration.

On Saturday, August 25, 2018, her father goes to pick her at an orphanage located in Edo State.

Little girl looks fresh after getting freed from kidnappers play

A 4-year-old girl Elo Ogidi celebrated her freedom with a photoshoot.

(LIB)

 

ALSO READ: Orphanage takes in little girl reported missing without telling police

This occurs after a long, agonizing period of waiting by her family members.

The mood is now a happy one as reflected in a recent photoshoot organized for the celebrant.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast, lover of God and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Like A Virus Lagos is under attack from starch-shirted thievesbullet
2 A Life For A Life Poly student beaten to death after killing 5 persons...bullet
3 Narrow Escape Mob frees lady from kidnappers after she entered...bullet

Related Articles

In Lagos 2 men face trial over alleged kidnapping, gunpoint robbery
In Uganda Kidnapped baby rescued from Chimpanzees
Abusing Her Innocence 14-yr-old girl raped by 17 men working in her apartment
In Trouble Mob tears up lady who entered house to kidnap a child
Sleeping On Duty Kidnap suspect has been in deep slumber for over 24 hours since arrest
Lost But Found Missing 4-year-old girl during church service found in Benin orphanage after 7 weeks
Carelessness Orphanage takes in little girl reported missing without telling police

Metro

Evil spirit reportedly kills debtor and leaves him naked at home
Money Paid With Life Evil spirit reportedly kills debtor and leaves him naked at home [Video]
Mum gives out daughter's head to help with travelling abroad
Desperate For Sweet Life Mum gives out daughter's head to help with travelling abroad
Spectranet Company relaunches website, unveils mobile app
Man continues to have sex with wife despite suspecting her of cheating
Nothing Spoil Man continues to have sex with wife despite suspecting her of cheating