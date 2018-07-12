Pulse.ng logo
Throughout her service year, lady received 10k from unknown man

Guardian Angel Every month during NYSC days, lady receives 10k from a man unknown till date

A lady is yet to meet a man who sent her some money throughout her service year.

During NYSC days, lady receives 10k from a man unknown till date play

It is believed that a lady who was given N10,000 on a monthly basis had help from a guardian angel.

(Reddit)

A lady likely found a guardian angel in an unknown man who gave her a sum of N10,000 monthly throughout her service year in 2015.

The former member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) did not get an opportunity to meet with the sponsor few years after completing the mandatory exercise.

During NYSC days, lady receives 10k from a man unknown till date play

Touched by the kindness of a man she is yet to meet, a lady took to Twitter to share her experience in a unique show of support for an unknown person.

(The Conversation)

 

On Tuesday, July 10, 2018, she tweeted via her handle Morẹ́nikéjìmí as she addressed those who could not fathom the idea of receiving kindness.

God is good

Some of her followers were of the opinion that the goodwill she enjoyed from her association with the mystery man was an act of God.

Different stories of rare favour were submitted to emphasize that the kindness was deliberate and destined.

 

"God used him as a tool to bless you financially for a specific period. God manifests to us in many forms but sometimes we are too busy to observe. God bless that dude for me," writes a profile Wilson Shadrach.

ALSO READ: Help finally comes for poor boy who hawks plantain to survive

The conviction he showed is different from other commenters who suspected something fishy.

This was however dismissed as a superstition said to be one of Africa's problem.

Two observers justified this in their responses.

 

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

