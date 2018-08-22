Pulse.ng logo
Commando ram escapes the knife on Sallah day

A ram runs over 100 meters unhindered by a group of people who tries to capture it on Sallah day in Lagos.

  Published:
The road is less busy in Ilupeju, Lagos on Sallah day. At this time, a ram was plotting his escape and it succeeds.

(Press)

Sallah day in Ilupeju, Lagos brings a different feeling of excitement when a ram ran away from its owners in a commando style.

This happens on a scanty road. The voice of two male travellers can be heard from a vehicle from where the scene was captured.

A ram successfully overcomes the obstacle of numbers to escape folks who tried to capture him on Sallah day.

(Instablog9ja)

 

The ram seemed determined to avoid being captured by the folks who chased him down the road.

ALSO READ: 2 brothers tie up their father like a ram for correcting their bad behaviour

Meanwhile in the vehicle, the two occupants can't hold back more laughter as they monitored the chaos from behind.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast, lover of God and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

