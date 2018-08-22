Commando ram escapes the knife on Sallah day

news

Sallah day in Ilupeju, Lagos brings a different feeling of excitement when a ram ran away from its owners in a commando style.

This happens on a scanty road. The voice of two male travellers can be heard from a vehicle from where the scene was captured.

The ram seemed determined to avoid being captured by the folks who chased him down the road.

Meanwhile in the vehicle, the two occupants can't hold back more laughter as they monitored the chaos from behind.