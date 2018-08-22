Commando ram escapes the knife on Sallah day

A ram runs over 100 meters unhindered by a group of people who tries to capture it on Sallah day in Lagos.
This happens on a scanty road. The voice of two male travellers can be heard from a vehicle from where the scene was captured.
The ram seemed determined to avoid being captured by the folks who chased him down the road.
Meanwhile in the vehicle, the two occupants can't hold back more laughter as they monitored the chaos from behind.