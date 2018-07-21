news

Andrew Anyinbemah, a man with a bedsore injury needs your assistance with medical bills required for his treatment.

The patient who reached out to Pulse seeks financial assistance in the sum of N3m to fix his health.

Anyinbemah developed his condition following a spinal cord accident which caused him to be confined to a wheel chair and a bed. He described his condition as a "plague that has been reoccurring since 2011, 2015 and 2017-2018."

A breakdown of expenses will cover home nursing as well as the installation of a health station at his residence.

This is expected to facilitate a speedy recovery as well as prevent against an infection earlier suffered by Anyinbemah.

"There is no perfect words to use describe the mental, and psychological trauma i pass through daily with such magnitude of pressure wound that i have.

"Sometimes i think that my situation is hopeless when the nigeria factors makes it impossible to meet my medical demand.

"I cannot afford surgery, and due to what happen after surgery in 2011, the consultant suggested that a home management with a list of medical materials was prescribe for me, and looking at a period of Six month attention will make a different.

"The cost of this items and amount to pay for the services runs into millions of naira.

"Due to the increase in exchange rate, it is estimated that three million naira (#3,000,000) will be available to procure the items mention in one of the letter among the ones I send already to you.

"My request, is help me to use your media platform reach to individual generous Nigeria or Philanthropist who will contribute financially so that I can get the fund needed to proceed with fully medical home management treatment with a qualify nurse who I will pay that will help me administer the injections and dressing of the wound for at least 5-6 months.

"I am confidence that my bedsore will have closed up.

"Help me out, I want to solicit for the fund to buy the complete medical material involve. I need your help to raise three million (#3,000,000) Naira," the bedsore patient submitted in a request for assitance.

What is a bedsore?

Otherwise known as Pressure Ulcer and Decubitus Ulcers, a bedsore is an injury to the skin caused by sustained pressure in places such as the heels, ankles, hips and tailbone.

It is commonly experienced by folks who have mobility challenges which resigns them spending longs hours on a spot.

The individuals likely to have this encounter are found on wheelchairs, a bed or any surface that accommodates them in a reclined position for a prolonged period.

Areas of the body commonly affected include:

Tailbone or buttocks

Shoulder blades and spine

Backs of arms and legs where they rest against the chair

Patients are advised to see a doctor within 24 to 48 hours of observing symptoms.

Details for donations:

Patient's Name: Andrew Anyinbemah C.

Financial Institution: Diamond Bank

Bank Account Number: 0068846410