A Nigerian man was fearless when confronting an American housemate who bullied his girlfriend.
A confrontation between the parties was captured in a video shared on IG today. The fight reportedly began due to an act of bullying by the U.S woman.
It was gathered that she taunted the housemate's girlfriend who earlier attempted to use the restroom located in the Chicago apartment.
American lady threatens to stab Nigerian housemate over the use of toilet . . There was chaos, this morning, at an apartment in Chicago, U.S, following the threat by an American lady to stab her Nigerian housemate. . . Trouble started when the American girlfriend of the Nigerian man went to use the toilet and the other lady started taunting her. Her boyfriend, however, waded in and berated the aggressor for starting trouble with girlfriend. . . Within the twinkle of an eye, the aggressor dashed into her room to get a knife to stab him for checking her excesses. Other housemates had to intervene while admonishing the Nigerian man to be careful, to avoid getting stabbed.
This prompted a response from the unnamed Nigerian who was supportive to his lover not minding the possibility of being stabbed with a knife.
ALSO READ: Nigerian lady strips to just bra while fighting in Dubai
The aggressor displayed an attitude of uncontrollable rage just like this sex worker who visited the residence of a customer who owed her money.
A sex worker caused a scene at the home of her client located in Chevvy View Estate, Lekki, Lagos.
In a video shared on IG today, a young lady was heard ranting loudly on a street.
ALSO READ: Sex worker survives Nigeria's hardship by sleeping with 5 men per day
The clip opened with her talking angrily over a debt owed to her by the person she serviced.
A luxury car waited for her as she took the anger to the front of a big house where the customer may be resided.
In Warri, Edo State, a similar incident occurred.