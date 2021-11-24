RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Boomplay Campus Music Star top 10!

We are down to the Final Top 10 guys! It has been quite a journey since we started at the University of Ibadan in October and now, we are here, counting down the days to the Grand finale scheduled to hold on Thursday the 25th November 2021.

Just in case you missed it - The Boomplay Campus Music Star competition is a singing competition for university students across Nigeria.

10 amazing talented students made it to the finals and would be battling with their musical talents for the number one spot!

Meet them:

Boomplay Campus Music Star top 10!

We’ve got lots of exciting things lined up in the following days. The series of events leading up to the Finale include a Masterclass by Industry Experts for the top 10, a Community Display of the finalist talents to the public and Games!

Boomplay Campus Music Star top 10!

The Finale panel of Judges is made up of three industry players who will be disclosed at a later date. We are allowing everyone to guess the judges correctly and win FREE tickets to the FINALE at The Providence Hotel, Ikeja GRA on Thursday 25th November 2021.

To participate, go to our social media page on Instagram @boomplaymusicng and comment on the post to stand a chance to win a ticket! (N.B: Participants must be residents of Lagos).

The community display on Tuesday 23rd November 2021, it would take place at Ikeja City Mall (ICM), If you are in Lagos, you can join us! The final 10 will be showcasing their talent and participating in different games, again participants get to win FREE tickets to the FINALE at the community display.

The Boomplay Campus Music Star Finale will feature our official campaign sponsor SHAREit Lite and partners: Trace TV and Vskit.

Our official Boomplay partner App for file sharing during the competition

Boomplay Campus Music Star top 10!

So far, we’ve been having loads of fun and impactful interactions with the Top 10 finalists that came into Lagos on Saturday 20th November 2021.

On the 22nd of November: We had a master class session and Team Bonding

Boomplay Campus Music Star top 10!
Boomplay Campus Music Star top 10!

On the 23rd of November: We had a press conference and the community display of fresh and beautiful talents by the finalists.

Boomplay Campus Music Star top 10!
Boomplay Campus Music Star top 10!

Follow the Roadmap and see the list of activities we have lined up until the end of the campaign.

Boomplay Campus Music Star top 10!

Mark your calendars:

Boomplay Campus Music Star top 10!

----

#FeaturebyBoomplay

