Harrysong's manager says he's battling emotional issues

Harrysong's manager has confirmed that the singer is emotionally disturbed but is getting needed help.

The statement from Alterplate records confirms that Harrysong has been suffering from depression and his message got the management worried.

"The truth is Harrysong has been dealing with slight emotional issues in the last few days and has been trying to manage it alone. But at this point we are getting him the needed help," the statement signed by Desmond Ike-Chima read.

Continuing, Harrysong's manager said, "Harrysong is getting the needed help. A big thank you to concerned fans, friends and family who have put in calls, Messages and emails to check on Harrysong after his last alarming Instagram post 22 hours ago.

"We have been in talks with Emotional Intelligence Trainer and Practitioner, Oyinkansola Alabi and a session has been booked. Depression is real, but when that happens one should sought for help in the appropriate quarters. Once again, Thank you all," the message read in full.

Harrysong talks about death n says no one should cry for him

Harrysong has left a troubling message on his Instagram page, saying his fans should not cry for him, but instead celebrate him when he is gone.

Singer, Harrysong has shared a post on his social media page, that in this period where depression and suicide is on the front burner of social media discussion, has left many concerned about his state of mind.

In a message posted on Wednesday, September 5, the 'Arabanko' singer posted his picture alongside the caption;

''Dont cry wen i die,celebrate, put up a kingmaker concert,empower more youths,..i have Lived..i have Done my bit,carry on in grace... TEKERO❤ I LOVE YOU ALL.''