Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment >

Harrysong's manager says he's battling emotional issues

Harrysong Singer's manager says he's battling emotional issues

Alterplate records confirms that Harrysong has been suffering from depression and his message got the management worried.

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Harrysong's manager has confirmed that the singer is emotionally disturbed but is getting needed help.

The statement from Alterplate records confirms that Harrysong has been suffering from depression and his message got the management worried.

"The truth is Harrysong has been dealing with slight emotional issues in the  last few days and has been trying to manage it alone. But at this point we are getting him the  needed help," the statement signed by Desmond Ike-Chima read.

ALSO READ: Harrysong confirms rivalry between Kiss Daniel and Reekado Banks

Continuing, Harrysong's manager said, "Harrysong is getting the needed help. A big thank you to concerned fans, friends and family who have put in calls, Messages and emails to check on Harrysong after his last alarming Instagram post 22 hours ago.

Harrysong at Pulse play

Harrysong at Pulse

(Pulse)

"We have been in talks with Emotional Intelligence Trainer and Practitioner, Oyinkansola Alabi and a session has been booked. Depression is real, but when that happens one should sought for help in the appropriate quarters. Once again, Thank you all," the message read in full.

 

Harrysong talks about death n says no one should cry for him

Harrysong has left a troubling message on his Instagram page, saying his fans should not cry for him, but instead celebrate him when he is gone.

Singer, Harrysong has shared a post on his social media page, that in this period where depression and suicide is on the front burner of social media discussion, has left many concerned about his state of mind.

In a message posted on Wednesday, September 5, the 'Arabanko' singer posted his picture alongside the caption;

''Dont cry wen i die,celebrate, put up a kingmaker concert,empower more youths,..i have Lived..i have Done my bit,carry on in grace... TEKERO❤ I LOVE YOU ALL.''

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Harrysong Singer's manager says he's battling emotional issuesbullet
2 In Benin BBNaija season 3 finalist leads campaign on sexual healthbullet
3 In Abuja Socialites give reasons for low turnout at eventsbullet

Related Articles

Harrysong Singer talks about death, says 'Don't cry for me when I die'
Kiss Daniel Harrysong confirms rivalry between singer and Reekado Banks
New Video Harrysong - Tekero
New Video Harrysong - Selense II feat. Iyanya, Dice Ailes
Album Review Humblesmith's 'Osinachi' album is a rich blend of culture, hits and notable misses
“33” Export Beer brand brings Phyno, Harrysong to Calabar to thrill fans at 'The World Friendship Day' concert
Pulse List Here are the 5 most featured artists so far in 2018
World Cup 2018 The ultimate Super Eagles playlist for the football competition
Ajebo Comedian is back with "Ajebo Unleashed 5.0" this Sunday
Pulse Music Playlist 10 new songs you need to listen to

Entertainment

DJ Cuppy and dad, Femi Otedola
DJ Cuppy Femi Otedola is willing to sell N250M Benz to Disc Jockey
Documentary on Quincy Jones to premiere at TIFF 2018
'Quincy' Netflix documentary on legendary producer to premiere at TIFF 2018
Davido with DJ Envy and Charlamagne Thagod
Davido See best Twitter reactions to singer's interview on American radio show, 'The Breakfast Club'
D'banj See singer and wife share intimate moment on vacation in Dubai