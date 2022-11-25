BBNaija’s Mercy Eke predicts Peter Obi's victory in 2023 elections based on her dream

This time, the aspirant's name is on BBNaija's Mercy Eke's lips, as she has taken to social media to share her dream about the 2023 presidential elections.

According to her dream, Peter Gregory Obi will win the forthcoming election. She added that her dreams tend to come to pass, urging Nigerians to pray harder.

Her tweet read: "I had a dream peter OBI won the 2023 presidential election. My dreams always come to pass, is possible guys, we can do this. P O is clear, let’s push and pray harder. We are close to making Nigeria great again."

From the tweet, it is evident that the reality TV star might be rooting for Obi in the coming elections.

Eke is not the only celebrity who has publicly shown support for Obi. Taking to his Twitter page on Saturday, November 5, 2022, Mr. Macaroni revealed his decision to vote for the former Anambra State governor in the 2023 elections.

The comedian wrote: “I do not and will not campaign for politicians. I cannot force or beg any Nigerian to vote for a particular candidate but come 2023, the person that I will cast my vote for is Peter Obi!! And that is final on this matter!! Enough is Enough!!!”