HOMECOMING x Nike Air Max Plus: A Sneaker Drop That’s Got Us Hyped

The HOMECOMING x Nike Air Max Plus is dropping in two colourways in April. Here’s all you need to know.

Known for its vibrant, sun-hued colourways, the Air Max Plus has always screamed summer, and now, with the HOMECOMING x Nike Air Max Plus collaboration, the heat is only getting turned up.

If you’re not familiar with the HOMECOMING Festival, it’s time to get acquainted. Founded in 2017, HOMECOMING has become a cultural force, celebrating the music, fashion, and art of Africa.

It’s a festival where creativity and culture collide, and this year, it’s getting even bigger. Taking place in Lagos, Nigeria, from April 2-7, the festival is ready to bring the energy, and so is this sneaker drop. The HOMECOMING x Nike Air Max Plus is dropping in two eye-catching colourways, and let me tell you, both are absolute fire.

So, let’s talk about the shoes. One pair comes in Black with red, green, and grey accents, and the other in bold Safety Orange with white, red, and green details. But it’s not just the colours that make this pair stand out; there’s texture and detail in every inch of these sneakers. The toe box features a snakeskin-like fabric, giving it a rugged, luxe feel, while the mesh beneath keeps things breathable and light.

But here’s where it gets even more interesting: laces. The HOMECOMING x Nike Air Max Plus has multi-colored, overlapping laces, complete with an external cage spanning the midsole across the vamp.

Each pair also features a set of unique accessories, a shell, an Africa pendant, and a Homecoming charm attached to the laces. There's also the co-branded Homecoming x Nike map of Africa logo on the tongue and insoles. This shoe is a story, a tribute, and a collector’s piece all rolled into one.

As of now, there’s no word on a specific release date, but if you’re lucky enough to be at the HOMECOMING festival in Lagos this April, you’ll be able to get your hands on these. For the rest of us, a wide release is expected sometime in Spring 2026, with the sneakers priced at $190.

The HOMECOMING x Nike Air Max Plus isn’t just about the sneakers; it’s a celebration of culture, art, and community. Whether you’re at the festival or just following from afar, these kicks are sure to make waves.