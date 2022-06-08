Brymo attracts attention on Twitter as he continues to drum support for Bola Tinubu

Nigerian singer Brymo has continued to drum support for one of the presidential hopefuls, Bola Tinubu.
In his recent tweets, the music star made a case for the former governor insisting that he can be the next big thing in the country.
In his recent tweets, the music star made a case for the former governor insisting that he can be the next big thing in the country.
"Lagos is not working? .. where works better in the country ?.. soon dem go dey package common sense inside tin for una … una go dey buy dey drink, dey get sense," he tweeted.
"I’m breaking protocols again, fuck it!… but.. that’s impossible!.. do you live in Lagos ?… Any ex-governor from here fits this role, it’s guaranteed to work.. let’s start preparing real solutions, there may be more funding for innovations/tech .. Abuja go work like Lagos."
Following his tweets, the singer who has become popular for nicknaming the former governor 'City Boy' received both knocks and commendation on Twitter.
Here are some of the tweets that have been generated following Brymo's latest comments.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng