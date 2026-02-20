New Music Friday Featuring Songs From Ayo Maff, Ayra Starr, Mavo

Here are 10 exciting songs you should check out this week, featuring chart-topping stars and emerging artists.

2026 is getting busy, and more stars are releasing new materials to start the year on a strong note. This week, street pop star Ayo Maff is back with a new song where he leans into his faith and declares his belief just in time as muslims are kicking off the Ramadan fast.

Mavo continues his breathless run with the release of 'Aura Salad' featuring SSSoundGawd. Ayra Starr's first release of 2025 is a guest appearance on French star Rnboi's ' MON BEBE,' which is a smooth blend of R&B and Hip Hop. Veteran rapper Zoro taps hip hop star Jeriq for 'Nzogbu,' where heavy drill kicks combine with gritty Igbo lyrics for an energetic song.

From the many exciting releases this week, we have shortlisted 10 songs you should check out.

Ayo Maff - God Is Working

Street pop sensation Ayo Maff delivers another "Afro Adura" record where his ambitions and yearnings find expression through moving melodies and relatable lyrics that capture his faith. The song captures the spirit of Ramadan as the singer joins other muslims to turn to God for fortitude and blessings.

Mavo feat SSSoundgawd - Aura Salad

Mavo has the audience eating out of his palms, and he has every intention to keep feeding them. His latest song comes off the back of weeks of anticipation. 'Aura Salad' packs heavy log drum punctuated production with Mavo's trademark flows that's lifted by SSSoundgawd's clever interpolation of KC & The Sunshine Band's 1975 classic 'That's The Way I Like It'.

Rnboi featuring Ayra Starr - MON Bebe

Ayra Starr rolls out her stunning vocals on this Franphocone R&B song where sensual R&B chords blends with hip hop base line to create steamy record that captures the sexy R&B in all its beauty.

Moses Bliss featuring Soweto Gospel Choir - Your Love II

Gospel music star Moses Bliss combines his uplifting melodies with Soweto Gospel Choir's stunning choral vocals for this remix of his hit worship song.

Nonso Amadi - Greedy

Nonso Amadi glides over this bouncy production with a smooth combination of dancehall flow, R&B melodies, and pop cadence to deliver another earworm.

Zoro featuring Jeriq - Nzogbu

Veteran Igbo rapper Zoro taps the culture's leading voice, Jeriq, for a chest-thumping song that shows why the ambitious and hypermasculine Igbo subtexts fit seamlessly with Drill production.

Laycon feat Tytanium - Reason

Rapper Laycon is back to show everyone just how good a rapper he is with this introspective song where heartfelt bars combine with introspective lyrics to give some context into his struggles.

Reeplay & Antiworld Gangstars - Pompous

Reeplay calls on his Antiworld Gangstars crew for a swaggering hip hop joint that combines their clever use of pidgin English and street lingo to paint pictures of their fancy lifestyle and street credibility.

Stahgee featuring Lordeyang - People

Stahgee shows why he's one of the most versatile stars in Eastern Nigerian hip hop with this contemplative song, where his warm melodies bring diversity to the rather linear exploration of Drill music.

Töme - Cry Me A River