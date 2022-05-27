Desmond Elliot wins APC ticket for 3rd term

The primary election was also conducted under the watch of the officials of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that electoral officers for Surulere Constituency I arrived at 1. 55 p.m., while accreditation started at 2.11 p.m.

Thirty ad-hoc delegates drawn from nine wards in the constituency started voting at 2.45 p.m.

Votes were counted at 2:49 p.m.

Announcing the result at 3.00 p.m., the returning officer, Mr Demola Omotosho, declared Elliot the winner.

He said that Elliot polled 30 votes as the sole contestant for the ticket.

The supervising officer from APC Headquarters, Abuja, Amb. Paul Oyiborume, was on ground during the election.

In his acceptance speech, Elliot thanked God for his victory.

“I feel excited, and I am happy.

“The people should be expecting more dividends of democracy.

“This is just the party ticket, this is not the general election.

“A lot of work still needs to be done, and we are ready to embark on it,” he said.

NAN reports that Elliot contested and won the Surulere Constituency 1 seat on the April 11, 2015, general elections.

His nomination by APC for a second term came unopposed as well as the third.

Party members, family and friends besieged the venue of the primaries to congratulate the APC candidate.