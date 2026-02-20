What to Do After a Rape Assault

What to Do After a Rape or Sexual Assault: A Step-by-Step Nigerian Survivor's Guide

If you or someone you know has experienced rape or sexual assault, knowing what to do next can feel overwhelming. This guide walks you through immediate safety steps, medical care, preserving evidence, reporting options, emotional support resources, and long-term healing, one step at a time.

Recently, rape cases have been on the rise. If you’ve been glued to the news or scrolling through social media, you’ve likely seen one case after another trend with names circulating, outrage pouring in, and timelines dissecting what went wrong.

For a few days, everyone talks, and then it quiets down. But for survivors, it never really goes quiet.

In Nigeria, the Mirabel Centre — the country’s first Sexual Assault Referral Centre — has provided medical and psychosocial support to over 10,000 survivors since it opened . That’s 10,000 stories. 10,000 moments of fear. 10,000 people are trying to make sense of something that should never have happened.

Globally, the numbers are even more sobering. UNICEF estimates that more than 79 million girls and women in sub-Saharan Africa alone have experienced rape or sexual assault in childhood .

So beyond the outrage and trending conversations, what happens next?

If someone has just experienced rape or sexual assault, what should they actually do?

1. First, Get to Safety

If an assault just happened, your immediate safety matters most. Find a safe environment away from danger. If you can, call someone you trust — a friend, family member, or someone who can be with you physically. You do not have to go through this alone.

Shock can make everything feel blurry. That’s normal. Focus on one thing: getting somewhere safe.

Just as important and hard to consider in that moment is medical help. Even if you don’t have visible injuries, doctors can provide care for internal injuries, prevent infections, discuss emergency contraception, and more .

2. Seek Medical Attention

Even if you feel physically "fine", medical care is strongly recommended. A medical professional can:

Treat injuries

Test for sexually transmitted infections (STIs)

Offer emergency contraception

Document evidence

Offer HIV post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) within a specific time window.

What Happens During a Sexual Assault Forensic Exam

Many hospitals have trained professionals (often called 'sexual assault nurse examiners'). You control the process, so you can say yes or no to any part.

The exam may include:

Collecting clothing

Swabs for DNA

Photographs of injuries

Documentation of your statement

This kit can be stored even if you’re not ready to report.

You may receive:

STI prevention medication

Emergency contraception

Injury treatment

Follow-up care instructions

Your health is the priority. Even if you’re unsure about reporting to the police, you can still receive medical care. Your health comes first.

3. Preserve Evidence (If You Choose To Report)

If the assault happened recently, it’s often advised – if you can manage it – to avoid the following:

bathing or showering,

brushing teeth,

changing clothes,

eating or drinking,

cleaning anything touched.

Why? Because forensic evidence, traces of DNA and other clues, can be collected later if you choose to have an examination. If you already did these things, that’s okay. You can still seek care and report.

Proper Way to Save Clothes and Belongings

Place clothing in a paper bag (not plastic). Bring it to the hospital if possible. Again, this is your choice.

4. Report to Authorities

After a sexual assault, many people feel pressured to report immediately. Others feel terrified at the thought. Both reactions are valid.

Reporting is your decision.

In Nigeria, centres like Mirabel allow survivors to receive treatment and counselling, whether or not they decide to involve law enforcement.

You can also call or message NAPTIP (National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons) via their toll-free hotlines, 627 and 07030000203.

They handle rape cases, particularly through their specialised Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Department. They are mandated to investigate, arrest, and prosecute sexual violence offenders, offering support, counselling, and protection services to victims/survivors of rape and other sexual offences.

5. Get Emotional Support

Healing after a sexual assault isn’t only about the body. It’s about what happens in the mind and the heart.

Trauma may feel heavy, confusing, or even numbing. These reactions are not signs of weakness; they’re normal ways that humans process overwhelming experiences. Speaking to a counsellor, therapist, or trained support worker can:

help you make sense of what happened,

provide tools for coping,

offer a safe space to express feelings.

Focus on Long-Term Wellbeing: One Step at a Time

Every survivor’s path is different. Some steps you might consider after the first week include:

follow-up medical care,

exploring long-term mental health support,

connecting with friends or trusted mentors,

learning about legal rights and options in your country.

There is no timeline for healing. Some days will be easier, and some days will be heavy, and both are okay.

What Happens Immediately After a Sexual Assault

Right after an assault, your mind and body may feel disconnected. Some survivors describe it as floating outside their bodies. Others feel frozen, shaky, or strangely calm.

You might cry uncontrollably or not cry at all. Both are normal. Trauma triggers survival instincts. Your brain shifts into protection mode. That can look like:

Memory gaps

Confusion

Sudden anger

Shame (even though it’s not your fault)

Hyper-alertness

Coping With Trauma After Sexual Assault

You may experience:

Depression

Anxiety

Fear of being alone

Fear of being touched

Irritability

Loss of interest in things you once loved

Trauma reshapes your sense of safety. That takes time to rebuild. These grounding techniques can help with anxiety and flashbacks:

Deep breathing

Naming five things you see

Holding ice or focusing on physical sensations

Slow body movement

These bring you back to the present moment.

If you’ve experienced rape or sexual assault, nothing about what happened is your fault. Not what you wore. Not where you were. Not what you drank. Not how you responded.

You survived something traumatic. That takes strength, even if you don’t feel strong right now. The steps outlined here are options, not obligations. Choose what feels safe. Move at your pace. Ask for help when you’re ready.

Frequently Asked Questions About Sexual Assault

1. Do I have to report a rape or sexual assault immediately?

No. Reporting is entirely your choice. Evidence can sometimes be collected and stored while you decide.

2. What if I showered already? Can I still seek medical care?

Yes. You can and should still seek medical attention. Evidence may still exist, and your health remains the priority.

3. Is it normal to feel guilty after an assault?

Yes, but it’s misplaced guilt. Responsibility lies 100% with the perpetrator.

4. How long does trauma from sexual assault last?

There’s no set timeline. Healing varies for everyone. Therapy and support can significantly help recovery.

5. Can men experience rape or sexual assault?