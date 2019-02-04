Tourism has been an underharnessed part of the Nigerian blame game over the past 25 years - blaming past or current governments as traditional tourism hubs continue soar in reputation and contribute a large quota to their country’s GDP and new tourism hubs emerge.

Last year, we saw the aggressive marketing undertaken by Greek tourist destination, Santorini, despite a well-documented yearly increase in the tourists and revenue generated. Reports claimed that at the time, the aggressive marketing of Santorini was undertaken because new funds had been sunk into the attractive spot and money needed to be recouped.

This time, during the Eti-Osa House of Representatives debate organized by Media Room Hub in conjunction with BBC Pidgin and Pulse Nigeria, at the Civic Centre, Lekki, Lagos on Monday, February 4, 2019, Ruth King, a reporter from Radio Nigeria asked Banky W how he planned to harness the tourism potentials of Eti-Osa Local Government as smaller countries like Gambia and Senegal were making more money off tourism than Nigeria.

While the Calabar Carnival, Osun-Osogbo Arugba festival and other events like the Argungun fish festival had become huge tourist attractions over the years, spectators believe even 20% of Nigeria’s potential as a heavy tourist attraction remained underharnessed.

Banky W, real name is Olubankole Wellington and candidate for Modern Democratic Party (MDP) replied that, “Speaking of tourism, I have already worked with the governments of Dubai and South Africa to attract FDI (Foreign Direct Investment).”

“I can work with these governments to attract investment,” he continued.

Banky also said that unemployment is of a finite number and the only way forward was to empower entrepreneurs.