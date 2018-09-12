Pulse.ng logo
UNIABUJA student arrested after pointing gun at lecturer [VIDEO]

University Of Abuja Final year student arrested after pointing gun at female lecturer [VIDEO]

The student reportedly stormed the female lecturer's office and pointed a pistol at the woman who is also his project supervisor.

  • Published:
A final year student of the University of Abuja, UNIABUJA was arrest after he allegedly threatened a female lecturer with a pistol

The yet-to-be identified student of the Sociology Department was said to have stormed Professor Philomena's office and pointed the gun at the woman who is also said to be his Project Supervisor.

Luckily for the lecturer, another student who got a glimpse of what was happening between the lecturer and the student informed the school security operatives.

A short video of the boy's arrest has however been going viral as the Police whisked him away while students at the scene of the arrest were shouting bidding him bye-bye.

See the video of his arrest below.

 

