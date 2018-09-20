Pulse.ng logo
Poly students on emergency holiday as their campus get flooded

In Anambra Polytechnic students on emergency holiday as their campus gets flooded

The polytechnic management suspends all academic activities and sends students on emergency holiday.

  Published:
Anambra flooding: Polytechnic management suspends all academic activities

The Management of the Federal  Polytechnic, Oko in Anambra state has reportedly ordered all students of the institution to immediately leave campus.

The Polytechnic in a release signed by its spokesperson, Obini Onuchukwu on Tuesday, September 18, 2018,  also announced that all academic activities should be stopped.

The release states that the directive became necessary after some parts of the campus became flooded.

(The Nation)

 

The statement reads

“The access roads to the campus, fields, offices and classrooms have all been submerged and the students are having challenges accessing their classrooms,”

“The institution’s perimeter fencing, electric transformer and generating sets are also submerged, resulting in total blackout.

ALSO READ: How to graduate with a first class in a Nigerian university

“We encounter flooding almost yearly, but the magnitude of this year’s flooding has gone beyond what we had recorded in the recent past. Apart from the campus, hostels belonging to individuals where our students stay off campus were also submerged, making life and activities in the school impossible.

“The flood had already damaged some household appliances and personal belongings of the students such as books and mattresses.”

The management also added that the emergency holiday may be extended if the remedial works planned by the institution failed to take place.

X
