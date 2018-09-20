Poly students on emergency holiday as their campus get flooded

news

The Management of the Federal Polytechnic , Oko in Anambra state has reportedly ordered all students of the institution to immediately leave campus.

The Polytechnic in a release signed by its spokesperson, Obini Onuchukwu on Tuesday, September 18, 2018, also announced that all academic activities should be stopped.

The release states that the directive became necessary after some parts of the campus became flooded.

The statement reads

“The access roads to the campus, fields, offices and classrooms have all been submerged and the students are having challenges accessing their classrooms,”

“The institution’s perimeter fencing, electric transformer and generating sets are also submerged, resulting in total blackout.

“We encounter flooding almost yearly, but the magnitude of this year’s flooding has gone beyond what we had recorded in the recent past. Apart from the campus, hostels belonging to individuals where our students stay off campus were also submerged, making life and activities in the school impossible.

“The flood had already damaged some household appliances and personal belongings of the students such as books and mattresses.”

The management also added that the emergency holiday may be extended if the remedial works planned by the institution failed to take place.