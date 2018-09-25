Now, you can apply for degree courses at Offa Poly

news

The management of the Federal Polytechnic, Offa, Kwara State has announced that the institution will commence degree programmes from the 2018/2019 academic session.

The Polytechnic's Head of Public Relations and Protocols, Mr Olayinka Iroye announced the institution's upgrade in a statement released on Monday, September 24, 2018.

According to Punch, Iroye said the approval for the programme was contained in a letter signed by the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission, Prof. Abubakar Rasheed and delivered to the two institutions involved.

The letter reads:

“I am directed to inform you that the Management Committee, during its meeting on Friday, August 31, 2018, considered and approved the affiliation arrangement and the establishment of the full-time mode of the under listed programmes to be run in the campus of the Polytechnic, effective from the 2018/2019 academic session: Computer Science B.Tech., Mechanical Engineering B.Tech., Electrical Engineering B.Tech., and Food Science & Technology B.Tech.”

However, the polytechnic's spokesperson attributed the achievement to the relentless effort of the institution’s management led by its Rector, Dr Lateef Olatunji.

He also said that the institution has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria for the commencement of courses in Management and Social Sciences.