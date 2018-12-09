NANS commends COEASU  for calling off its 2-month strike

news

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has commended the Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU) for calling off its two-month strike.

The union reportedly called off the strike after an agreement with the Federal Government.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), COEASU members resumed lectures across colleges nationwide on Thursday, December 6, 2018.

Mr Bestman Okereafor, NANS’ National Public Relations Officer while praising the Colleges of Education lecturers for calling off the strike and also urged their universities counterparts to follow suit.

“The attention of the apex students governing body, NANS, has been drawn to the recent suspension of the over two months of industrial action embarked upon by COEASU members.

“This came after the academic union reached an agreement with the Federal Government earlier this week.

“NANS is appealing to their counterparts at the university level, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), to be honourable by suspending their ongoing strike without further delay.

“The ASUU strike has really affected Nigerian students negatively,’’ Okereafor said.

ASUU strike started on Monday, November 5, 2018, following the union's National Executive Committee meeting at the Federal University of Technology, Akure on Sunday, November 4, 2018.