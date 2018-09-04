Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Communities > Student >

How to prepare for UTME

JAMB How to prepare for UTME

Another UTME is on the way for admission seeking candidates. If you are writing this exam, here's what you need to do.

  • Published:
How to prepare for 2019 UTME play

Candidates writing UTME at a CBT centre

(PM news)

Exams can be tough, hard and make you feel you know nothing, but you can actually become a Jon Snow if you prepare well for it.

If you are writing an examination of any kind, it is expected of you to prepare properly, and if you are writing an exam like the Unified Tertiary and Matriculation Examination, UTME, you've got to study hard.

The UTME poses a serious challenge to many candidates so much that many candidates have a terrible memory of the exam. Some students sit for the exam more than three times before gaining admission into a tertiary educational institution.

However, if your preparation is good enough, you'll find the UTME very easy. So, if you're writing the upcoming UTME, here's how to prepare for it.

1. Set a high UTME score target

How to prepare for UTME play

UTME is not hard if you study well for it.

(America Benin)
 

The JAMB's UTME cut off marks for universities and polytechnics are pegged at 140 and 120 respectively. However, some universities will not consider you for their POST-UTME if you did not score 200 and above in your matriculation exam.

As a result, it becomes imperative of you to set a high target for yourself, don't settle for 200, aim higher, make 280 be your target and work towards it.

ALSO READ: 5 things you shouldn't do if you wish to graduate with first class

2. Have a study plan

Don't just create a target by saying you want to score 280 and above in your exam, you've got to study well to achieve it.

Having a study plan or an organized timetable will help you achieve your UTME goals. Since you are expected to register only four subjects for the exam, it is important you set aside enough time for your study schedule.

3. Study past questions

How to prepare for UTME play

UTME is not hard if you study well for it.

(Ferndale Early College)
 

Getting some past questions can help you understand UTME questions patterns. It will also give you a clue about the questions arrangement. For instance, if in the last five years, comprehension passages come before Lexis and Structure in the use of English test, you'll have a clue about how much time to spend on each part of the questions.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is a Student Reporter at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Bayo is meticulous and craves to play the loneliest game-writing- when he is not reading. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Looking for A Job? How to write a stunning application letterbullet
2 Academic Champions 5 things you shouldn't do if you wish to graduate...bullet
3 National Youth Service Corps NYSC says corps members allowance...bullet

Related Articles

NOUN This Nigerian University plans to admit 1 million students
University Of Ilorin UNILORIN makes N79.4m from post UTME screening
University Of Lagos How to secure admission into UNILAG
 Israel Zakari Galadima Best candidate in 2018 UTME receives N5m cheque from Borno state Govt
Obafemi Awolowo University OAU blames NUC over non-accreditation of Law and other courses
University Of Ibadan UI to conduct post UTME between September 14 and 15, 2018
Prof Ishaq Oloyede JAMB is not going to reduce UTME registration fee
JAMB Registrar says elections won't affect 2019 UTME

Student Pulse

All state-owned tertiary institutions in Plateau state now on strike
In Plateau All state-owned tertiary institutions now on strike
Nekede Poly disowns student arrested by FSARS for cultism
In Imo Nekede Poly disowns student arrested by FSARS for cultism and murder
This University is not admitting students for management courses again
Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta FUNAAB students beg FG to restore management courses in their school
JAMB announces new candidate as highest scorer in 2018 UTME
JAMB Registrar says elections won't affect 2019 UTME