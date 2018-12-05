Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Communities > Student >

ASUP to begin nationwide strike on Wednesday, December 12

Polytechnic lecturers to begin nationwide strike on December 12

Polytechnics across the country would soon be shut down as lecturers plan to go on strike.

  • Published:
Polytechnic lecturers may go on strike anytime soon play

Polytechnic lecturers planning to go on strike soon.

(The Nation)

Academic activities in Nigerian tertiary education institutions would soon be completely paralysed as Polytechnic lecturers are also planning to go on strike.

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has declared that it would begin an indefinite strike on Wednesday, December 12, 2018.

The National President of ASUP, Usman Dutse in an interview with Premium Times reportedly said the federal government had failed to meet the demands of the polytechnic lecturers.

ASUP president wants undergraduates to have dress codes play

Usman Dutse called for the re-introduction of dress code in tertiary institutions to check immoral and unethical dressing.

(Nigerian Tribune)

 

Earlier in October, the union issued a 21-day ultimatum to the government. It later extended it to November but didn't start the strike.

The ASUP president said the impending strike would be ''total and indefinite''.

“This further emphasises the resolution of the 93rd National Executive Council meeting reached at the Yaba College of Technology, Lagos last week.

“Government has failed to implement and fulfil agreements it reached with the union as contained in the memorandum of understanding signed,” he said.

Meanwhile, the federal government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities have again failed to resolve their disagreements over ASUU strike.

The union leaders and the federal government representatives held a meeting on Tuesday, December 4, 2018 at the Ministry of Education in Abuja but both parties could not agree to call of the strike as the meeting ended without a resolution.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is a Career and Money writer at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Bowen University says reports about students burning hostels is a liebullet
2 Looking for A Job? How to write a stunning application letterbullet
3 JAMB says 2019 UTME form will be available for sale in Januarybullet

Related Articles

Lecturers react to government's no-work-no-pay policy
ASUU says no-work-no-pay policy will prolong strike
FG asks Vice Chancellors to stop paying lecturers who are on strike
Students describe govt's no-work-no-pay policy as Boko Haramic
JAMB says 2019 UTME form will be available for sale in January
5 sure ways to prepare and pass your UTME papers
Bowen University says reports about students burning hostels is a lie
Again, FG and lecturers fail to reach an agreement over ASUU strike

Student Pulse

ASUU's delegation meet FG's delegation on industrial strike
Again, FG and lecturers fail to reach an agreement over ASUU strike
7 words you should never use in a job interview
ASUU has gone on strike again.
ASUU says no-work-no-pay policy will prolong strike
Nigerian students want Kemi Adeosun to be prosecuted
Students describe govt's no-work-no-pay policy as Boko Haramic
X
Advertisement