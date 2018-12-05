ASUP to begin nationwide strike on Wednesday, December 12

news

Academic activities in Nigerian tertiary education institutions would soon be completely paralysed as Polytechnic lecturers are also planning to go on strike.

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has declared that it would begin an indefinite strike on Wednesday, December 12, 2018.

The National President of ASUP, Usman Dutse in an interview with Premium Times reportedly said the federal government had failed to meet the demands of the polytechnic lecturers.

Earlier in October, the union issued a 21-day ultimatum to the government. It later extended it to November but didn't start the strike.

The ASUP president said the impending strike would be ''total and indefinite''.

“This further emphasises the resolution of the 93rd National Executive Council meeting reached at the Yaba College of Technology, Lagos last week.

“Government has failed to implement and fulfil agreements it reached with the union as contained in the memorandum of understanding signed,” he said.

Meanwhile, the federal government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities have again failed to resolve their disagreements over ASUU strike.

The union leaders and the federal government representatives held a meeting on Tuesday, December 4, 2018 at the Ministry of Education in Abuja but both parties could not agree to call of the strike as the meeting ended without a resolution.