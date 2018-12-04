Again, FG and lecturers fail to agree over ASUU strike

news

The Federal Government of Nigerian has reportedly resumed talks with the leaders of the Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU) on Tuesday, December 4, 2018.

This is coming a week after both parties failed to reach an agreement at the meeting held on Monday, November 26, 2018.

The meeting which took place at the Federal Ministry of Education in Abuja was attended by the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, the National President of the union, Prof Biodun Ogunyemi, the permanent secretary, Sunny Echono and representative of National Universities Commission.

According to Premium Times, the President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) Comrade Danielson Akpan, who was present at the meeting, said the two parties need to consider the interest of the students in their deliberations.

“My fear is that these politicians can give a ‘political response’ and may not meet the conditions again,”

You will recall that the first meeting between the lecturers and the government on Thursday, November 15, 2018, ended in deadlock as both parties failed to reach an agreement to call off the strike.

ASUU strike started on Monday, November 5, 2018, following the union's National Executive Committee meeting at the Federal University of Technology, Akure on Sunday, November 4, 2018.