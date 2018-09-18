Freeze praises Pastor Kumuyi for wanting to destroy doctrines

The popular preacher has promised to stop certain practices before his death.
The Cool FM OAP and convenor of the Free the Sheeple Movement shared a clip of the Deeper Life founder promising to stop certain practices before his death.
In the Instagram video, the popular preacher makes a list of the doctrines that will be torn down. Pastor Kumuyi says, "And the young people fear marriage committee more than they fear God, we'll knock off marriage committee because marriage committee is our own making, it's not in the Bible."
He also promises to put an end to women ministry noting that "Women ministry is our own making, it's not in the acts of the Apostles. If it is not helping us, if it's going to hinder us, we'll strike it off."
According to him, these changes will happen before he dies. In his words, "Before I leave, I mean before I go, I'm going to remove everything that I set up that I thought would help Deeper Life and make us holy, and make us sanctified, make us deep, make us deeper. And if I see it is not making us deeper and shallow, before I leave I will uproot all of them and will send to you a pure church before I leave."
The controversial personality appreciated the Man of God for making this promise.
His caption read, "May God bless WF Kumuyi. Although I may not agree with his doctrine, I can see that he is a man who loves God and is seeking to bring into reality, a church for Christ, if he can achieve to divert people from the temple into the spirit then he can pull it off. He wants to tear down every doctrine he set up before he dies….. That is commendable."
Freeze later addressed the issue in the Youtube video below titled; 'The Man In The Mansion; My Message To Rev WF Kumuyi Of Deeper Life Church.'
This is not the first time a popular preacher has admitted to making mistakes. In February 2018, Benny Hinn said he was guilty of overworking the prosperity teachings.
"We get attacked for preaching prosperity, well it's in the Bible, but I think some have gone to the extreme with it sadly, and it's not God's word what is taught and I think I'm as guilty as others. Sometimes you go a little farther than you really need to go and then God brings you back to normality and reality," the 65 year-old confessed.
The controversial faith-healing televangelist made this shocking confession on Wednesday, February 21, in the wake of the death of renowned evangelist Billy Graham.