Shun corrupt practices, Pastor Kumuyi tells Nigerians

Shun corrupt practices, Pastor Kumuyi tells Nigerians

Kumuyi made the plea on Sunday at a special programme entitled: "Total Redemption For All" held at the Eagles Square, Abuja.

The General Superintendent of Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor William Kumuyi, has urged Nigerians to shun corrupt tendencies in their dealings to avoid wrath of God.

Kumuyi made the plea on Sunday at a special programme entitled: “Total Redemption For All” held at the Eagles Square, Abuja.

He said that corruption should not be part of our national lifestyles, saying “it is evil’’.

According to him, though, corrupt people may hide from men, they cannot hide from God.

“Corrupt people will not see God, because He will exclude them from His Kingdom in Heaven,’’ the cleric said.

Kumuyi charged those standing on righteousness to continue in order to conquer.

“Don’t backslide and don’t compromise your stand on righteous living,’’ he said.

While calling on people to consider Christ as their High Priest, who is sinless and Holy, Kumuyi said, “Christ came to the world to redeem humanity from the power of sin and its consequences.

”Christ builds individuals, families and national life so that good things would follow,” he said.

Earlier, the FCT State Overseer of the Church, Pastor Joshua Esho, prayed that Nigeria would soon overcome its current state of insecurity.

