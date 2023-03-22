WIN: The 2-in-1 flash drive for your USB Type-C™ and Type-A devices.

With a history of innovation, Western Digital’s SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go, with its USB Type-C and USB Type-A ports, is one of the premier options for efficient storage USB drives. Let’s unpack why:

The 2-in-1 flash drive for your USB Type-C™ and Type-A devices

The SanDisk Ultra® Dual Drive Go lets you quickly move files between your USB Type-C smartphone, tablets, Macs, and USB Type-A computers.

If you’re out of space on your USB Type-C smartphone, simply plug in the SanDisk Ultra® Dual Drive Go USB Flash Drive and move files off your device, freeing up valuable storage. You can store more travel photos, movies, music, games, and whatever else you want with all that extra space.

Additional stand-out features:

The SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go Type-C has five capacities: 32GB, 64 B, 128GB, 256GB and 512GB.

The SanDisk Memory Zone app allows you to automatically back up photos.

It’s a high-performance USB 3.1 Gen 1 drive with 150 MB/s read speeds.

Experience the SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go for yourself!

Win one of two SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go Type-C USB drives thanks to Western Digital:

All you have to do is follow the official SanDisk Africa and WD pages on Facebook and Instagram (@sandiskafrica and @wdafrica) to automatically enter the draw to be one of our winners!

You have until 24 March 2023 to enter the giveaway. And we will announce the winners on our Instagram page on 27 March 2023.

Ts and Cs apply.

About Western Digital

Western Digital is on a mission to unlock the potential of data by harnessing the possibility to use it. With Flash and HDD franchises, underpinned by advancements in memory technologies, we create breakthrough innovations and powerful data storage solutions that enable the world to actualize its aspirations. Core to our values, we recognize the urgency to combat climate change and have committed to ambitious carbon reduction goals approved by the Science Based Targets initiative. Learn more about Western Digital and the Western Digital®, SanDisk® and WD brands at www.westerndigital.com.

Instagram: @wdafrica & @sandiskafrica

Facebook: SanDisk Africa and Western Digital

