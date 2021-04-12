Popular American microblogging and social networking service, Twitter, has announced its African presence by setting up a base of operations in Ghana.

The tech giant said in a statement on Monday, April 12, 2021 that the company is actively building a team in the West African country in line with its growth strategy.

The company said it must be more immersed in the rich and vibrant communities that drive the conversations taking place every day across the African continent.

"Twitter's mission is to serve the public conversation, and it’s essential, for the world and for Twitter, to increase the number of people who feel comfortable participating in it," a statement read.

Addressing why it decided to set up in Ghana, the company hailed the country as a supporter of free speech, online freedom, and the open internet.

The company also said it was swayed by the country's significant involvement in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCTA), as the trade agreement aligns with its overarching goal to improve and tailor its service across Africa.

"As part of our long-term commitment to the region, we’ll continue to explore compelling ways we can use the positive power of Twitter to strengthen our communities through employee engagement, platform activation, and corporate giving," the company said.

The company also called on specialists to apply for vacant positions on several teams including product, design, engineering, marketing, and communications.

Ghanaian president, Nana Akufo-Addo, described the choice of his country as critical for the development of its hugely important tech sector.