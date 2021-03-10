Although not all countries have reached the desired technology development level, internet gaming is widespread throughout the continent.

What games are favorites of players from Africa? The initial impression is that it’s not much different from the rest of the world. Check out this overview to see the most popular genres, and make sure to give them a shot!

Gambling Laws Don’t Seem to Be a Priority

The leading online gaming markets include South Africa, Nigeria, Ghana, and Uganda. However, other countries also note an increase in the number of users. A big problem for African countries is the lack of laws or their enforcement and the fact that many regulations are outdated. For example, you have numerous possibilities of online gambling in South Africa nowadays. In the past, all gambling forms were outlawed for decades, and the government only allowed them again in 1994.

According to statistics, sports betting still seems to be the top choice for Africans. The continent’s sports wagering industry was worth $37 billion in 2018. The same source indicates 50% of adults in South Africa love betting on sports, especially European football.

Although they are not as popular, online casinos still attract many players. Their user base is increasing every day, and an impressive gaming selection has plenty to do with that.

Slots Dominate Among African Players

There’s something magical about spinning the reels. Players worldwide love slots, and Africa isn’t an exception. If you check out the best Nigeria casinos list, you find that many platforms offer dedicated bonuses for slots. They try to utilize this game’s popularity to attract new users by providing free spins upon registration or deposit.

Check out the main reasons why slots are popular:

A wide selection of themes – do you enjoy games based on actual history or mythology? You might prefer licensed titles with superheroes and movie characters. The genre selection is impressive and suits everyone’s preference.

– do you enjoy games based on actual history or mythology? You might prefer licensed titles with superheroes and movie characters. The genre selection is impressive and suits everyone’s preference. Many chances to win – slots have gone a long way from a three-reel layout with a single pay line. Today, you can enjoy hundreds of potential winning combinations. Most developers also allow a high level of adjustability in terms of played pay lines and the desired stake.

– slots have gone a long way from a three-reel layout with a single pay line. Today, you can enjoy hundreds of potential winning combinations. Most developers also allow a high level of adjustability in terms of played pay lines and the desired stake. Advanced features – you’ll often encounter bonus rounds and mini-games that can boost your balance. Extra spins, multipliers, and collapsing reels are some other examples of advanced features that spice up the playing experience.

– you’ll often encounter bonus rounds and mini-games that can boost your balance. Extra spins, multipliers, and collapsing reels are some other examples of advanced features that spice up the playing experience. Progressive jackpots – the largest jackpots in online casino history came from progressive prize pools. These special slots offer life-changing prizes, which makes them particularly attractive.

Which Table Games Are Most Popular?

Table games aren’t far behind in popularity when compared to slots. You have a vast selection of types available, which guarantees you’ll easily find a favorite.

Check out the most popular table games in Africa:

Roulette – players frequently load European and American classic versions. However, developers now offer double-ball, turbo, and other variations.

– players frequently load European and American classic versions. However, developers now offer double-ball, turbo, and other variations. Blackjack – it’s an easy game for newbies to learn. No matter how many players at the table, each only has to defeat the dealer.

– it’s an easy game for newbies to learn. No matter how many players at the table, each only has to defeat the dealer. Poker – it’s a card game with numerous versions available. It’s Texas Hold’em with its high-paced action and simple rules that attract many players nowadays.

– it’s a card game with numerous versions available. It’s Texas Hold’em with its high-paced action and simple rules that attract many players nowadays. Other tables – you could try your luck in baccarat or craps, which is a dice game. You’ll find dozens of tables in a single online casino, so there’s plenty of options available.

Live Gaming Offers a Unique Experience

If you don’t feel like going or there isn’t a land-based casino nearby, how about the live-action coming to you? Thanks to living gaming tables, you can enjoy playing at tables with human dealers guiding you through the game. The casinos stream the action live from professional studios to recreate the experience of visiting actual gambling facilities.

Players can try poker, roulette, blackjack, and other card games. You can even enjoy football-themed games like Football Studio. If you enjoy wagering on sports and watching Nigerian footballers performing abroad, you’ll love the table’s design that reminds you of a football pitch.

Final Thoughts

Online gaming is getting along well in Africa, but it has huge potential. An extensive offer of reliable casinos ensures you have an optimal playing experience. The game selection is identical to what’s offered in other regions. That implies you can try slots or hit the tables if you don’t like spinning the reels. Whatever your favorite is, make sure to give online casinos a shot. They are a perfect leisure opportunity that boosts adrenaline while giving you a chance to win tempting prizes!

